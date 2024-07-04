Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Rohit Sharma, Dravid, Virat Kohli & more cut cake at ITC Maurya hotel to celebrate T20 WC 2024 triumph (WATCH)

    The celebrations has begin as when T20 World Cup winners, the Indian cricket team finally landed in Delhi. They are set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then will make their way to Mumbai where there will be an open bus parade through Marine Drive to the Wankhede Stadium.

    First Published Jul 4, 2024, 10:42 AM IST

    The Indian cricket team landed in New Delhi on Thursday morning in a special Air India chartered plane from Barbados. The cricket heroes came home with the trophy after a three-day stay on the Caribbean island following their victory in the T20 World Cup. The BCCI shared a video of the players taking the trophy off of the chartered plane.

    The squad was met at the airport by a sizable contingent of supporters. Holding the trophy, Captain Rohit Sharma walked out of the airport. The crowd cheered for Virat Kohli, who waved to them and thanked them for their support.

    A special cake representing the World Cup Trophy was made for the team which was cut at the team’s arrival in the hotel. 

    Following a special meet up with the PM, team will fly to Mumbai for a special road show for the fans starting from Nariman point to the Wankhede Stadium where the entire team will be honoured.

    Team India defeated South Africa in the T20 World Cup final on Saturday. Rohit Sharma became only the second captain after MS Dhoni to win the T20 World Cup trophy for India. It was also the end of the 11-year-long wait for an ICC trophy in men's cricket.

    India posted 176 in the big final at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. Virat Kohli top-scored with 76 after which the bowlers led the show.  At one stage, South Africa was cruising, requiring just 30 off 30. But at the last moment, Jasprit Bumrah took the pitch and cast a stingy spell to give India the win.

    Following the victory, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja retired from T20Is. It was also the end of coach Rahul Dravid's tenure.
     

