Bengaluru will host the 'Road to GCL' on August 26, a FIDE-rated rapid chess tournament for up to 1,000 players. The event, with a Rs 4 lakh prize pool, serves as a build-up to Season 4 of the Global Chess League in the city.

As Bengaluru gears up to host the world's top chess stars for Season 4 of the Global Chess League (GCL), the city will witness a major grassroots chess celebration with the Road to GCL initiative on August 26 at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium.

Celebrating Chess at the Grassroots Level

The FIDE-rated Rapid Chess Tournament will bring together up to 1,000 players, creating a large-scale competitive platform for chess enthusiasts across age groups and skill levels, according to a press release issued by the GCL. With a Rs 4 lakh cash prize pool, the tournament will offer participants an opportunity to compete in a professionally organised, FIDE-rated rapid chess format while being part of the build-up to GCL Season 4. The initiative aims to take the excitement around the league beyond the professional circuit and create a direct connection between the global stars of the sport and Bengaluru's vibrant chess community.

Gourav Rakshit, Commissioner, Tech Mahindra Global Chess League, said, "The Road to GCL is about bringing the spirit of the Global Chess League closer to the people who make chess what it is, the players, fans, and communities who continue to grow the game. Bringing 1,000 players together for a FIDE-rated tournament in Bengaluru is a great way to build momentum for Season 4 and celebrate the depth of chess talent in the city. We hope this experience offers participants not just the opportunity to compete, but also a chance to feel part of the larger GCL journey and experience world-class chess up close."

Adding to the experience, participants will also have an opportunity to receive passes to the Tech Mahindra Global Chess League Season 4, giving them the chance to watch some of the world's best players compete live as six global franchises battle it out in GCL's unique team-based format.

The Road to GCL activation reflects the league's broader vision of making chess more accessible, engaging and community-driven. By bringing a FIDE-rated tournament to a venue capable of hosting 1,000 players, the initiative provides aspiring players and chess enthusiasts with an opportunity to compete, connect, and experience the sport at scale.

Star-Studded GCL Season 4 Awaits

GCL Season 4 will bring some of the biggest names in global chess to Bengaluru, including defending champion Magnus Carlsen, Viswanathan Anand, Arjun Erigaisi, Ian Nepomniachtchi, Levon Aronian, Javokhir Sindarov and Nihal Sarin. The league will feature six franchises competing in a rapid, team-based format, with men and women playing together across six boards.

Following the Road to GCL activation, Bengaluru will host GCL Season 4 from September 5 to 13 at The Lalit Ashok, marking the league's return to India for the second consecutive season. The season will bring together Icons, established champions, elite superstars and emerging prodigies as they compete for the GCL title.

The Road to GCL tournament on August 26 is expected to serve as an important milestone in Bengaluru's build-up to the league, bringing the city's chess community together ahead of nine days of world-class chess action. (ANI)