Rahul Dravid believes India still have a chance to qualify for the ICC World Test Championship Final. Here’s what Team India needs to do to remain in the race for the title clash.

Former India head coach Rahul Dravid thinks it's too early to rule India out of the World Test Championship (WTC) final race. Speaking in Dublin, Dravid admitted that India is a bit behind, but their quality makes them a constant threat.

Right now, India is sitting at the fifth spot on the WTC points table. This means they face a tough climb to make it to next year's final. They'll have to win most of their remaining matches to stay in the hunt.

But Dravid isn't ready to give up on them. "I hope they qualify. It would be a great achievement if India makes it to the WTC final," he said. "They are a little bit behind, but you can never write off an Indian team with the quality they have. They've made a good start against Sri Lanka, and that's a good first step."

The road ahead is not easy. The two-match Test series in New Zealand this October is the next big hurdle. Dravid called it a massive challenge. "It's always a big challenge to go and play in New Zealand. They are a very tough side to beat in their own backyard," he noted. "Many of the younger Indian players haven't played in those conditions, so it will be a huge test for them."

India is currently leading the two-match series against Sri Lanka 1-0. They are also in a strong position in the second Test, thanks to some solid batting. A series win will give them crucial points and a confidence boost, but the path forward is difficult.

Dravid also highlighted the experience gap left by the retirements of stars like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, and Cheteshwar Pujara. He pointed out that this young squad will have to face the Kiwis without the seasoned players who were part of the last tour there. "Hopefully, they can keep the players fit and avoid injuries in the coming months," Dravid added. "We are missing the experience of Virat, Rohit, Rahane, and Pujara, who were there the last time India went."

After the New Zealand tour, another massive test awaits Team India. They will host Australia for the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy in January 2027. Dravid expects the Aussies to come out all guns blazing, as they will be desperate to win a Test series in India.