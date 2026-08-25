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Cricket Pundits SAY ICC Got Yashasvi Jaiswal Incident Wrong, New Video Sparks Fresh Debate
A new video has sparked fresh debate over the Yashasvi Jaiswal incident, with cricket pundits questioning whether the ICC interpreted the episode correctly. Here’s what the latest footage shows.
Jaiswal and Fernando Fined for On-Field Altercation
Indian batter Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sri Lankan pacer Asitha Fernando were each fined 25% of their match fee by the ICC for their heated exchange during the second Test.
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ICC's Official Statement on the Jaiswal-Fernando Incident
The ICC stated both players were responsible, claiming Fernando initiated the argument, leading to a physical confrontation where their heads made contact.
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New Video Footage Sparks Controversy Over ICC's Ruling
Fresh video evidence has surfaced, leading many, including journalists, to question the accuracy of the ICC's official account of the on-field spat.
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Yashasvi Jaiswal Hits Back at Critics on Social Media
Jaiswal responded to criticism by commenting on a video, stating, 'If someone crosses the line, India will fight back and respond.' He urged fans not to judge.
Also read: Yashasvi Jaiswal CLASHES With Asitha Fernando, ICC Ban Rules Explained After Heated Exchange
Journalist Calls ICC Statement 'Factually Incorrect'
Sri Lankan journalist Andrew Fidel Fernando strongly refuted the ICC's claim that Fernando moved his head towards Jaiswal, calling the statement 'factually incorrect'.
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