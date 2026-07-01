Veteran England batter Tammy Beaumont is set to retire from international cricket after the one-off Test against India. Her 17-year career includes being England's record ODI century-maker and winning 'Player of the Tournament' in the 2017 World Cup.

England veteran batter Tammy Beaumont will retire from international cricket following the historic one-off Test against India at Lord's from July 10 onwards, bringing down the curtains on one of the finest careers of women's international cricket spanning 17 years.

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The 35-year-old departs as England Women's record century-maker in ODIs with 12 hundreds and one of only two English women to score international centuries across all three formats. After putting aside the gloves to focus on batting, she established herself as one of England's most dependable top-order players, as per the ICC.

In 11 Tests, she has made 612 runs in 18 innings at an average of 34.00, with a century and two fifties, with a best score of 208. In 140 ODIs and 130 innings, she has scored 4,738 runs at an average of 40.49, with 12 centuries and 24 fifties. In 109 T20Is, she has made 1,975 runs at an average of 24.08 and a strike rate of 110.08, with a century and 11 fifties.

Career Highlights and Records

She was a part of the group who received the first England Women's central contracts in 2015.

Strong performances at the 2016 ICC Women's T20 World Cup were followed by a breakthrough summer against Pakistan, where she scored 484 runs across the ODI and T20I series and registered her maiden international century.

Her career reached new heights in 2017 when she was named 'Player of the Tournament' as England lifted the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup on home soil, with 410 runs in nine innings at an average of 45.55, with a century and a fifty each, topping the run-charts.

Among her many milestones was becoming the first Englishwoman to score a Test double-century when she made 208 against Australia at Trent Bridge in 2023, surpassing an 88-year-old England record in the process.

'The Perfect Occasion to Sign Off'

"Playing for England for nearly 17 years has been the greatest honour. When I fell in love with playing cricket as a young girl, I barely knew that playing cricket for England was an option, and it brings me so much joy to think how many girls and boys have been inspired, this summer especially, and how far the game has come in our country," Beaumont said.

"We have always wanted to take the cap forward for the next generation, and the time has come for me to hand over that privilege to the next generation of England players.

"This Test match at Lord's - our first ever women's Test at Lord's - feels like the perfect occasion to sign off on a career that I could never have dreamt would be as special as it has been."

'A Remarkable Contribution'

Managing Director of England Women, Clare Connor, paid tribute to her impact on the game.

"Tammy has made a remarkable contribution to the England Women's cricket team, and we will miss her incredibly," Connor said.

"It is impossible to put into words or measure the impact Tammy has had on our sport. She played her first few years for England as an amateur, one of only a few players left whose international careers were forged through extraordinary levels of devotion and commitment and love of the game."

"Always smiling, always fun, and always team-first, Tammy should be so proud of a stellar international career and we wish her every success and happiness as she leaves the England dressing room," she signed off. (ANI)