Justin Bieber, BTS, Burna Boy, Shakira, and Madonna are set to headline the FIFA World Cup 2026 final halftime show in New Jersey. The performance supports the 'FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund' and will also feature Coldplay and more.

Star-Studded Lineup for FIFA World Cup 2026 Final

Grammy award-winning singer Justin Bieber, K-Pop group BTS, Burna Boy, and pop culture icons Shakira and Madonna will be performing at the FIFA World Cup 2026 final half-time show in New Jersey. The FIFA World Cup final will take place in New Jersey on July 20 12:30 AM IST.

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FIFA president Gianni Infantino took to Instagram, announcing that the superstar artists will be headlining the show in support of 'FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund' and its "mission to expand access to quality education and football opportunities for children around the world. Infantino posted, "When it comes to what the world needs, there is nothing more important than education. We are proud to have Justin Bieber joining Madonna, Shakira and BTS to co-headline the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show in support of the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund and our mission to expand access to quality education and football opportunities for children around the world." https://www.instagram.com/p/Daiw7o9glJ1/

Additional Performers Announced

Also besides these artists, Gustavo Adolfo Dudamel Ramirez, the music director of the Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra and the Los Angeles Philharmonic, PS22 Chorus and Coldplay will also be performing. "Burna Boy, Gustavo Dudamel and PS 22 Chorus ft. Coldplay will also join and play a key role in conveying a powerful message of unity and hope to billions of people worldwide. As the world unites for the most significant football match in history on Sunday, 19 July 2026 at the New York New Jersey Stadium, this groundbreaking spectacle, curated by Chris Martin of Coldplay, will celebrate football, music and our shared values, ensuring a legacy that transcends the final whistle," added Infantino.

FIFA World Cup Quarterfinalists Unveiled

Meanwhile, the FIFA World Cup quarterfinalists have been unveiled, with the France vs Morocco clash on July 11, 1:30 AM IST kicking off the final eight stage. The quarterfinals will witness other spicy contests like Spain versus Belgium, Norway vs England and Argentina vs Switzerland, with superstars like Kylian Mbappe, Achraf Hakimi, Lamine Yamal, Romelu Lukaku, Erling Haaland, Harry Kane and Lionel Messi in action. (ANI)