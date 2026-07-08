The FBI is probing the Argentine Football Association's (AFA) finances in the US for alleged money laundering under Claudio Tapia's leadership. This comes amid controversy over Argentina's World Cup victory over Egypt, which has sparked complaints.

FBI Probes AFA Finances Over Money Laundering Allegations

Agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) have begun gathering information and recording testimonies as part of a probe into the finances of the Argentine Football Association (AFA) in the United States, Fox Sports reported citing Argentine newspaper La Nacion.

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According to an investigation published by La Nacion, the organisation led by Claudio Tapia is being examined by the United States Department of Justice over alleged money laundering concerns, the Fox Sports report said. The probe is reportedly looking into how the AFA handled hundreds of millions of dollars through its financial system and whether any criminal activity was involved.

The Argentine newspaper reported that, last week, during the World Cup, businessman Guillermo Tofoni was questioned by the FBI. The FBI is reportedly seeking witnesses with direct knowledge of the operations carried out during the leadership of Claudio Tapia and Pablo Toviggino at the AFA and TourProdEnter LLC, which handled the association's overseas commercial agreements.

"Among the possible witnesses, the Justice Department investigators are also considering summoning former officials from Javier Milei's government who had access to sensitive information about the AFA or intervened, controlled, or supervised its operations during the last few years ," the FBI mentioned in their investigation, according to the report.

The preliminary investigation in the United States began to take shape during 2025, the report added.

World Cup Match Controversy

Notably, Argentina's 3-2 Round of 16 victory over Egypt has sparked controversy over refereeing decisions and FIFA's handling of the tournament. The controversy centres on a second-half goal by Mostafa Ziko that was ruled out following an on-field VAR review, with officials determining that an infringement had occurred around 20 seconds before the goal. The decision became a defining moment in the match, as Egypt was eliminated while Argentina advanced to the quarter-finals.

According to Spanish publication Diario AS, Egyptian Football Association president Hany Abo Rida has lodged a formal complaint with FIFA against French referee Francois Letexier and his officiating team following Egypt's defeat.

Earlier, Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan accused FIFA of favouring Argentina and captain Lionel Messi. Hassan suggested that external influences had impacted the result. "We looked better than the reigning champions -- better in everything --, but the result was influenced by internal factors on the pitch and external factors off it," Hassan said, according to ESPN. "Perhaps they wanted to keep the world champion in the competition. Perhaps they wanted Messi to stay in the running. In football, there are sometimes external factors that go beyond the technical aspects. The world champion received support at every level," he said.