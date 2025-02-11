Real Madrid star Rodrygo breaks his silence over Saudi Arabia move rumours; here's what he said

Rodyrgo has been linked with his move to Saudi Arabia in recent weeks, especially with Al Hilal looking for a replacement for Neymar Jr.

Real Madrid star Rodrygo on Monday cleared the air on his speculations on his potential move to Saudi Arabia ahead of Champions League knockout playoffs against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, January 12.

Rodrygi arrived at Santiago Bernabeu in 2019 from his boyhood Santos FC and has since become one of the key players alongside Vinicius Jr, Jude Bellingham, Luka Modric, Federico Valverde and others, playing a pivotal role in the Los Blancos’s domestic and European successes under manager Carlo Ancelotti.

However, the Brazilian international has been linked with his move to Saudi Arabia in recent weeks, especially with Al Hilal looking for a replacement for Neymar Jr. Al Hilal parted ways with Neymar Jr on a mutual agreement as the veteran Brazilian footballer couldn’t fulfill his initial promises due to injury-plagued 18-year stint at the Saudi Pro League club. Neymar Jr made his emotional return to Santos FC, where he began his professional football career.

Speaking about his offers from Saudi Arabia club, Rodyrgo stated that his father handles the offers, while adding that he is happy to continue his career at Real Madrid.

“I don’t know much about offers, that’s for my father, who is my agent. Really. I’m very happy here, I want to continue for many years and I’m grateful. I don’t know if the club has any offer [for me]” the 24-year-old said at the press conference.

Rodrygo reveals Real Madrid gameplan to defeat Manchester City

Ahead of the much-anticipated Champions League knockout against Manchester City, Rodrygo revealed Real Madrid’s gameplay to defeat Pep Guardiola. He stated that the mentality of last season will be key to securing victory.

“It will be as tough as ever. And especially here. They put a lot of pressure in the first few minutes... but having the mentality of last season will be key.” the Brazilian international said.

The last face off between Real Madrid and Manchester City was in the second leg of the Champions League last season, where the Las Blancos won 4-3 on penalties against The Blues at the Etihad Stadium.

Rodrygo credited Carlo Ancelotti for his form

Rodrygo has credited Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti for helping with his form and expressed his gratitude to have gotten the opportunity to play under the leadership of Italian manager.

“A lot, because he always helps me. It’s a pleasure to work with him (Carlo Ancelotti) because he always makes me and the team improve.” Rodrygo said.

“My part is to work, to try to bring out the best version of myself, and even if sometimes I don’t succeed, I always try. That’s the secret: to always keep working.” he added.

