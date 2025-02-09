Can Arsenal's Ethan Nwaneri achieve a unique record that Wayne Rooney and Michael Owen couldn’t?

Ethan Nwaneri made his debut for Arsenal at the age of 15 and 181 days in 2022, making him the youngest player to play in the Premier League.

Arsenal midfielder Ethan Nwaneri has been touted one of the next big things in English football and has inched closer to achieving an unique feat that even legendary Wayne Rooney and Michael Owen couldn’t achieve in their illustrious career.

Ethan Nwaneri made his debut for Arsenal at the age of 15 and 181 days in 2022, making him the youngest player to play in the Premier League, surpassing Havery Elliot’s previous record of 16 years and 30 days when made his appearance for Fulham in 2018. Nwaneri was marked for greatness, having burst on to the international scene by making his premier league debut for Arsenal in the team 6-0 away win against West Ham United in the 2023-24 season.

Ever since making his debut for Arsenal, Ethan Nwaneri has been in and out of the team due to injuries. Bukayo Saka's absence from the ongoing Premier League due to injury is unfortunate, but Nwaneri’s impressive form has minimized his impact. His impressive performances in the midfield indicated that the youngster has taken up the responsibility seamlessly, which is a big compliment for his talent and maturity at a young age.

However, the Gunners boss Mikel Arteta will be hoping that the youngsters will be cleared of his injuries and can become one of the most important players for the North Londoners not just in the ongoing season but also many years to come. Enthan Nwaneri can etch his name in Arsenal’s Hall of Fame when he achieves a unique record in the history of club football.

Can Ethan Nwaneri break Wayne Rooney and Michael Owen joint record?

Manchester United legends Wayne Rooney and Michael Owen hold the joint record of nine goals for a Premier League side before turning 18 years of age. Ethan Nwaneri has the opportunity to surpass the joint record and become the highest goal-scorer for a Premier League side by the time he turns 18 years.

Nwaneri is currently on seven goals for Arsenal and needs just three more goals not just to surpass Rooney and Owen’s joint-record but also becoming the first player to achieve the feat of scoring 10 goals for a Premier League side across all competitions before the age of 18 years. With seven games left in the next six weeks, including against West Ham, Nottingham Forest, Man United and Chelsea.

It remains to be seen Ethan Nwaneri can pull off this historic achievement that will etch his name not only in the football history books but also on the Arsenal Honours’ list.

