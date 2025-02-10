Barcelona manager Hansi Flick gives '3 days' off to players after 4-1 win over Sevilla; here's why

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick couldn’t be more proud of his team that delivered a dominant performance against Sevilla in their away game of the ongoing La Liga season.

FC Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has decided to give a break to the players after the side’s 4-1 win over Sevilla in the La Liga match at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium on Sunday, February 9.

Barcelona have strengthened their chances to reclaim their La Liga with a dominant victory over Sevilla, closing in gap on league leaders and rivals Real Madrid with just a difference of just two between Spanish giants. Robert Lewandowski, Fermin Lopez, Raphina, and Eric Garcia scored a goal each to seal a comprehensive win for Catalan club, keeping their title hopes alive as the season heads into a crucial phase. Despite Fermin Lopez receiving a red card in the 62nd minute, Barcelona were completely undeterred.

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick couldn’t be more proud of his team that delivered a dominant performance against Sevilla in their away game of the ongoing La Liga season. Though Fermin Lopez's red card disappointed the German manager but was happy that the Spanish midfielder scored a crucial goal in the side’s win.

“I am very proud of the team. After receiving the red we defended very well in a 4-4-1. It is different to play with 10 and we have done very well. They have great wingers and we knew how to defend very well.” Flick told Sport.

“Fermin was sad about the sending off, he had scored an important goal. I am happy with the intensity they (Fermin and Gavi) have. Today that happened and we have to accept it. These are things that happen, it is a good lesson to play 4-4-1 and know how to defend like that,” he added.

Hansi Flick on three days break to players

Following Barcelona’s dominant win against Seville, Hansi Flick decided to give three days off as the Catalan club won’t be playing the Champions League knockout playoffs as they have directly qualified for the Round of 16, which is scheduled to take place in March. Barcelona’s next outing will against Rayo Vallecano at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys on February 18,

Hansi Flick believes that all players in the squad deserve a break and thus decided to give them three days off from training before regrouping for the upcoming fixtures. He hilariously warned the players not to do anything ‘stupid’ while on a small break.

“I’ve given the team three days off, so that they can rest. I think they deserve it. No stupid things. Look after your body, your recovery. Then on Thursday we prepare for Rayo.” the 59-year-old.

“The important thing is that they don’t do stupid things and focus on their recovery,” he concluded.

