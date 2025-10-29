Real Madrid is facing a complex situation with Vinicius Junior, whose contract renewal talks are stalling over wage demands and reported tension with the coach. Amidst this uncertainty, the club is reportedly considering selling the winger.

Real Madrid are enjoying a promising run under Xabi Alonso, but even with their strong title prospects this season, the club’s focus has already shifted toward shaping next year’s squad.

One of the biggest issues at the Santiago Bernabeu right now revolves around the future of Vinicius Junior. Despite his recent on-field revival, the Brazilian’s contract renewal talks appear to be stalling. Reports from SPORT suggest that the negotiations are becoming increasingly complicated, with the winger holding firm on his salary demands.

Wage demands

Vinicius is believed to be seeking a wage comparable to Kylian Mbappe’s, a figure Real Madrid are hesitant to match. The club are ready to offer him a base salary of around €20 million per year, potentially rising to €25 million with performance bonuses. However, that figure still falls short of Vinicius’ expectations.

The tension between Vinicius and coach Xabi Alonso has further clouded the situation, although the club remains eager to retain the player. Still, an exit cannot be ruled out, and Madrid are reportedly open to the idea of selling the attacker if renewal talks reach an impasse.

Haaland as replacement

Meanwhile, plans are already being drawn up for a possible replacement, with Erling Haaland emerging once again as Real Madrid’s primary target. The Norwegian striker, currently under contract with Manchester City until 2034, has long been admired at the Bernabéu.

Madrid’s good relationship with Haaland’s agent, Rafaela Pimienta, could play a crucial role in any potential deal. While signing him would be financially and logistically challenging, neither side has closed the door entirely. Haaland himself is said to be intrigued by the idea of playing in Spain, meaning that with the right circumstances and price, a future move remains on the cards.