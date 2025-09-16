Barcelona president Joan Laporta is reportedly planning an ambitious move to sign Erling Haaland in 2026 as the successor to Robert Lewandowski.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is setting his sights on a blockbuster move that could reshape the club’s attack from 2026 onward. According to reports from EL NACIONAL, Laporta has identified Erling Haaland as the ultimate heir to Robert Lewandowski, with an ambitious plan to bring the Norwegian striker to Camp Nou in two years’ time.

Transition After Lewandowski

Lewandowski’s contract expires on June 30, 2026, and with no renewal foreseen, Barcelona face a pivotal moment in their rebuild. Laporta has already made his stance clear: “Barça will need to incorporate a new centre-forward for next season.”

The Polish striker, now 36, still carries his sharpness-as seen when he came off the bench against Valencia to score twice. However, manager Hans-Dieter Flick has been carefully managing his minutes due to a pre-season injury. In this window, Ferran Torres has stepped up impressively, proving last season’s resurgence was not a one-off. Yet, even with his form, a long-term successor to Lewandowski is seen as essential.

Alternatives Considered, But Eyes on Haaland

Barcelona’s recruitment team, led by Deco, has evaluated several options. Reports claim Julian Alvarez is the preferred choice for many within the sporting department, with early conversations taking place about a potential move from Atlético de Madrid.

But Laporta has his sights set higher. “Laporta seems far more seduced by another star who he believes would not only fit the system better, but also be the ideal successor to Lewandowski. That man is Erling Braut Haaland,” the report outlined.

The Financial Challenge

When Haaland left Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona’s fragile finances made it impossible to compete with Manchester City. Since then, Laporta has closely tracked Haaland’s rise at the Etihad. Now, sensing an opportunity, he believes Barça could make a case.

Bringing Haaland to Catalonia would, of course, demand a monumental outlay, both in transfer fee and wages. Yet Laporta is said to remain optimistic, believing that if City’s inconsistencies persist, Haaland may seek a new challenge-something Barca would be ready to exploit. Such a signing would rank as the boldest move since Lewandowski’s arrival.

Haaland as the Centrepiece of a New Era

For Laporta, this is not just about signing a star-it is about renewing Barcelona’s identity. With Lewandowski potentially eyeing a move to Saudi Arabia, and doubts over Torres’ ability to lead the line season after season, securing a striker of Haaland’s caliber is non-negotiable.

Haaland is not merely a goalscorer; he represents intimidation, dominance, and global appeal. His arrival would symbolise Barcelona’s continued ambition to compete at football’s biggest stage, perfectly slotting into Flick’s high-tempo, vertical football.

EPL Index View – Dream or Reality?

There are caveats. As tempting as the story sounds, it may be more wishful thinking than imminent reality. Manchester City are financially strong, and Haaland remains under contract. A rough patch of results does not automatically translate into a looming transfer saga.

On the flip side, Barcelona’s financial condition is still delicate. While Laporta has pulled economic “levers” in recent years to enable key signings, adding a nine-figure fee plus Haaland’s enormous wages appears almost impossible without major departures. It also remains to be seen if City would even entertain negotiations, given Haaland’s role as both their star striker and global icon.

Ultimately, this feels like another installment of Barcelona’s long-running superstar fixation-an ambition to land marquee names, even when their financial reality tells a different story. For City fans, these reports may be dismissed as background noise, with their focus on stabilising results and giving Haaland the platform to chase more silverware at the Etihad.