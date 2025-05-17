The IPL 2025 resumes after a week's suspension due to cross-border tensions. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) face off in Bengaluru, but rain threatens to disrupt the match.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are set to take on the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2025 clash at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, May 17. This marks the season's return after it was suspended for a week due to cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan last week.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to halt IPL 2025 for a week after the 58th match of the season between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamshala was abruptly called off due to air raid alerts in regions like Jammu, Pathankot, and Akhnoor. After the ceasefire between the two nations and a nod from the Indian government, the BCCI decided to resume the season by releasing a revised schedule on May 12.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders will square off for the second time in the ongoing IPL season. In the first encounter between the two sides, RCB registered a 7-wicket win over KKR at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata.

RCB vs KKR 2.0 in IPL 2025 doubtful?

As IPL 2025 gears up for the resumption after a week's suspension due to cross-border conflict between India and Pakistan, there is an uncertainty looming over the clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders due to a rain forecast on the match day. Bengaluru has been experiencing heavy rainfall over the last few days, and RCB’s training session was interrupted by a sudden downpour at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on May 15.

As per Accuweather, Bengaluru is expected to experience cold weather, with a temperature of 22 Celsius during the night, as the match begins at 7:30 PM. The possibility of precipitation and thunderstorms is likely to be at 88% and 53%, respectively, which means the match between RCB and KKR poses the threat of being delayed, curtailed, or even abandoned due to rain and possible thunderstorms. The report also suggests that cloud cover is expected to be at 99% at night, potentially reducing visibility and increasing the likelihood of weather-related interruptions during the match.

This is the second time Bengaluru is facing the threat of rain in the ongoing IPL season. When Royal Challengers Bengaluru took on Punjab Kings at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 18, the toss was delayed due to a drizzle and wet outfield caused by downpour in Bengaluru,. However, after a long wait, the match eventually took place with each side playing 14 overs. Punjab Kings won the contest by five wickets, chasing down a modest target of 96 runs.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru on the verge of securing playoff berth

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are on the brink of becoming the first team to qualify for the playoffs in the IPL 2025. RCB have had a brilliant season, winning 8 matches in their 11 outings and have a Net Run Rate of +0.482.

With 8 wins and 3 losses, the three–time IPL finalists are currently at the second spot on the points table with 16 points.

Kolkata Knight Riders are currently at the sixth spot on the points table with five wins and six losses while accumulating 11 points and have a net run rate of +0.193 in 12 matches.

Ajinkya Rahane-led side is currently in a situation where they have to win both the matches against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad and rely on other results going their way to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.