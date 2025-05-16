- Home
The IPL 2025 tournament, restarting on May 17th, faces a rain threat in Bengaluru. What happens to the RCB and KKR playoff chances if their match is cancelled due to heavy rain?
| Published : May 16 2025, 11:46 AM
1 Min read
17
The IPL tournament restarts on May 17th with RCB vs KKR in Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium. However, the weather forecast predicts heavy rain, causing concern among fans.
27
If the match is rained out, RCB fans needn't worry. Both teams will share a point, boosting RCB to 17 points and potentially the top spot, securing their playoff position.
37
RCB qualifies for playoffs whether they win or the match is abandoned due to rain. However, KKR's situation becomes precarious; a cancelled match could eliminate them from the IPL 2025 tournament.
47
RCB players arrived in Bengaluru on May 14th amidst heavy rain. With more rain predicted, the May 17th match is under threat of a washout.
57
There's a 75% chance of rain in Bengaluru on the evening of May 17th. Fans are anticipating an exciting match given RCB's strong form at home.
67
The IPL was temporarily suspended due to the border conflict between India and Pakistan. With a ceasefire declared, the tournament restarts on May 17th.
77
With several foreign players unavailable, the BCCI has changed the player replacement rules, allowing franchises to choose substitutes.
