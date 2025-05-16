RCB’s Tim David amused teammates with a playful dive into waterlogged covers during a rain-hit practice. With weather playing spoilsport, RCB gear up to face KKR as they chase a crucial IPL 2025 playoff spot.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Tim David entertained the fans and teammates with his light-hearted moment amid the heavy shower in Bengaluru on Thursday, May 16. The IPL 2025 is set to resume on May 17, with RCB taking on the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The ongoing IPL season was suspended for a week due to cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan last week. Before the BCCI announced the resumption of the season, Royal Challengers Bengaluru players reassembled at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium for a training session. However, the rain threat looms over the clash between RCB and KKR as the heavy showers in Bengaluru disrupted the team’s practice session on Thursday.

Though the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders is taking place on Friday, there is uncertainty over the weather conditions, with forecasts predicting intermittent rain that could likely affect the start or outcome of the game.

Tim David takes it easy amid heavy showers

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s training session was disrupted as the rain poured down, but Tim David took it stride by diving into the waterlogged ground covers, much to the delight of his teammates in the dressing room.

In a video posted by RCB on its X handle (formerly Twitter), Tim David was seen playoff gliding through the ground covers, which were completely soaked due to heavy rain in Bengaluru, drawing laughter and cheers from his teammates in the dressing room. The Australian batter walked back to the dressing room completely drenched and his teammates laughed, clapped, and cheered for him for his hilarious antics, appreciating much-needed comic relief amid the gloomy weather.

Tim David was snapped by Royal Challengers Bengaluru for INR 3 crore at the IPL 2025 Auction in November last year. David has played a pivotal role in the RCB’s campaign in the ongoing IPL season as the side is eyeing for the top-4 finish and qualify for the playoffs.

The Australian batter has been in a good form in the IPL 2025, amassing 186 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 93 and a strike rate of 193.75 in 8 innings.

RCB on the verge of playoffs qualification

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are on the brink of becoming the first team to qualify for the playoffs in the IPL 2025. RCB have had a brilliant season, winning 8 matches in their 11 outings and have a Net Run Rate of +0.482.

With 8 wins and 3 losses, the three–time IPL finalists are currently at the second spot on the points table with 16 points. Apart from the clash against Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will play their final two league stage matches against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants on May 23 and 27, respectively.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are aiming for the first IPL title under the captaincy of Rajat Patidar. The Bengaluru-based team is one of the three original franchises, alongside Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings to have not won an IPL title since the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2008.