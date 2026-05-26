RCB is all set to face Gujarat Titans in the big IPL Qualifier 1 match. To secure a direct spot in the final, the team might make one major change. Star player Phil Salt is expected to return as an opener. Let's take a look at RCB's probable playing XI.

RCB Possible Playing 11: The countdown has begun for the Qualifier 1 match in the 19th season of the Indian Premier League. Royal Challengers Bangalore, the defending champions who finished at the top of the points table, will take on former champions Gujarat Titans. This high-voltage match will be played at the HPCA Stadium in Himachal Pradesh. The team that wins this game will directly enter the final. It looks like RCB might make one major change to their lineup for this crucial encounter.

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Yes, Royal Challengers Bangalore topped the league stage to book their spot in the playoffs. Now, RCB is aiming to win Qualifier 1 and reach the final for the second consecutive time. So, let's see what RCB's probable team against Gujarat could look like.

RCB has two explosive openers ready:

Royal Challengers Bangalore's openers have provided good starts throughout this IPL season. In Jacob Bethel's absence, Venkatesh Iyer did a solid job. However, with Phil Salt now fully fit and rejoining the squad, it's almost certain that he will open the innings with Virat Kohli. Don't be surprised if Phil Salt is also given the wicket-keeping responsibility for this match.

A small change possible in the middle order:

RCB's middle order is quite strong. Now, if Phil Salt joins the team as an opener, the in-form Venkatesh Iyer will have to move down to the middle order. This would mean Jitesh Sharma might have to be left out. Besides them, Devdutt Padikkal and Rajat Patidar are in good form. Tim David and Venkatesh Iyer will also add a lot of strength to the team's batting.

RCB powered by two star all-rounders:

Royal Challengers Bangalore has two star all-rounders, Krunal Pandya and Romario Shepherd. Both have the ability to change the course of the match at any moment with their bowling and batting. If Romario Shepherd gets going with the bat, the opposition will be in deep trouble.

No changes expected in bowling:

RCB's bowling unit was a bit expensive in the last match. However, it's unlikely that the team will make any changes to the bowling department for this high-voltage match in Dharamshala. So, it's almost certain that Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, and Rasikh Salam Dhar will keep their places in the team.

Here is RCB's probable squad for the match against Gujarat Titans:

Virat Kohli, Phil Salt (wicket-keeper), Rajat Patidar (captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Venkatesh Iyer, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rasikh Salam Dhar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood.