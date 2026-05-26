Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said India will push to make Yogasana an Olympic sport as the country prepares its bid for the 2036 Olympics. He spoke at the launch of the 1st World Yogasana Championship, to be held in Ahmedabad.

India to Push for Yogasana in Olympics

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that with India preparing to host the Olympics 2036, the central government will make every effort possible to establish Yogasana as an Olympic sport for the first time ever.

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Mandaviya said this in the national capital on the sidelines of the launch of the 1st World Yogasana Championship from June 4 to 8, marking the first time that the global event is being organised. More than 500 participants from 75 countries are expected to take part across 12 events during the championship. Ahmedabad will be hosting the competition.

As per a press release from the Union Sports Ministry, Mandaviya, keeping in mind India's bid to host the 2036 Olympics, said, "As the country where yoga originated prepares to host the Olympic Games in 2036, we will also make every effort to establish yogasana as an Olympic sport for the first time on the world stage."

'Invaluable Treasure': Yoga's Global Significance

Addressing the gathering ahead of the championship, Mandaviya said, "Yoga was given to the world by India. It is an invaluable treasure discovered in our country 5,000 years ago."

Highlighting the significance of yoga, the Minister said, "Yoga gives us the strength of both body and mind," while emphasising that yoga has now evolved beyond good health into a globally accepted sport.

Speaking about yoga's growing international acceptance, Mandaviya said, "All the countries in the world have started accepting yoga and making it a part of their lives." He noted that India's knowledge and tradition of yoga exist in every household and street of the country.

Highlighting yoga's expanding influence, the Minister said, "Yogasana today is not just a pathway to physical and mental well-being, but also a growing source of livelihood and a powerful symbol of India's soft power across the world."

Inaugural World Yogasana Championship

The Minister said that the championship presents a major opportunity for India to showcase its soft power globally. The official unveiling ceremony featured the launch of the very creative championship logo, trophy, official jersey, and Veer the lion mascot, collectively symbolising the emergence of Yogasana as a modern global sport rooted in India's timeless heritage.

The championship identity reflects athletic excellence, global unity, youth aspiration, and India's leadership in wellness and sport. It's a fusion of our heritage with the movement of a Viksit Bharat.

The World Yogasana Championship 2026 is supported by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Ministry of Ayush, Sports Authority of India (SAI), Sports Authority of Gujarat, Gujarat Tourism and Gujarat Yogasana Sports Association, representing a collaborative national effort to position Yogasana on the world sporting map.

The championship will feature multiple competitive categories, including Traditional Yogasana, Artistic Yogasana, Rhythmic Pairs, and Team Events, with athletes competing across junior, youth, and elite divisions under internationally standardised rules and judging systems.

The World Yogasana Championship is also being viewed as a critical milestone in Yogasana's long-term roadmap towards inclusion in major international multi-sport events and eventual Olympic recognition. (ANI)