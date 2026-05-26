Australian skipper Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against Pakistan due to an ankle injury. Wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis will captain the side in his absence. The series is set to begin on May 30.

Australia suffers a major setback for their upcoming ODI series against Pakistan, with skipper Mitchell Marsh ruled out due to an ankle injury. In Marsh's absence, wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis will captain Australia during the three-match series in Pakistan, which begins on May 30, as per the ICC website.

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Inglis has led Australia in an ODI and three T20Is against Pakistan in November 2024. The all-rounder, who was in excellent form during the recent Indian Premier League season with 563 runs from 13 matches at a strike rate of 163.18, will remain in Perth for further assessment and treatment. Marsh did not play in Lucknow Super Giants' final match of the IPL season against Punjab Kings on Saturday. He flew home to Australia after LSG's game against Rajasthan Royals on May 19, and he was due to lead Australia in the three-match series in Pakistan starting on May 30, with most of the team arriving in Rawalpindi at the weekend.

Depleted Australian Squad for Pakistan Tour

Following their tour of Pakistan, Australia will then travel to Bangladesh for a white-ball tour featuring both ODIs and T20Is, with Marsh's availability for that tour yet to be confirmed. Marsh is the latest of the big names among the Australian ranks to miss the upcoming series, with the pace trio of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc not featuring as well. Cooper Connolly, Xavier Bartlett and Ben Dwarshuis were all omitted from the Pakistan series squad as they were expected to feature in the IPL playoffs. However, their franchise, Punjab Kings, lost six of their last seven matches and failed to qualify for the playoffs.

Australia squad for Pakistan ODIs

Australia squad for Pakistan ODIs: Josh Inglis (c), Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Riley Meredith, Oliver Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Matt Short, Billy Stanlake, Adam Zampa. (ANI)