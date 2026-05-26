Royal Challengers Bengaluru will face Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 on May 26 in Dharamshala. Both teams finished the league stage with 18 points, but RCB claimed the top spot with a superior net run rate.

The IPL 2026 season has entered its most thrilling stage. The league phase is over, and the high-pressure playoff battles are set to begin. Today, Tuesday, May 26, cricket fans will witness a blockbuster Qualifier 1 clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans.

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Both teams finished the league stage with 18 points, but RCB secured the top spot thanks to a superior net run rate. This match is more than just another playoff encounter — it is a direct battle for a place in the IPL 2026 final. The winning side will advance straight to the final, while the losing team will get another opportunity in Qualifier 2.

Who Is Playing Today? (IPL Match Today)

• Match: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

• Date: May 26, 2026

• Time: 7:30 PM IST

• Venue: HPCA Stadium

RCB vs GT: Why Is Today’s Match Special?

RCB and GT have been among the most dominant teams this season. For Bengaluru, Virat Kohli has been in sensational form, while Phil Salt has provided explosive starts at the top.

On the other side, Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan have consistently troubled bowlers throughout the tournament. Adding to the excitement, the head-to-head record between the two teams is perfectly balanced, making today’s contest too close to predict.

GT vs RCB Pitch Report: How Will the Dharamshala Pitch Behave?

The Dharamshala surface is known for being batting-friendly. Due to the high altitude and relatively short boundaries, the ball travels quickly, often resulting in high-scoring encounters. Several 200-plus totals have already been recorded at this venue this season.

However, fast bowlers could get some early movement and bounce with the new ball, especially during the powerplay overs.

Also Read: Raina Declares GT IPL Openers Best Ever: Gill-Sudharsan Called Greater Than Kohli-Gayle Duo

RCB vs GT Toss Prediction: What Will the Toss-Winning Team Choose?

Captains at Dharamshala have mostly preferred chasing this season. Dew is expected to play a role later in the evening, which could make batting easier in the second innings. Because of this, the team winning the toss is likely to opt to bowl first.

GT vs RCB Weather Report: Will Rain Affect the Match?

There is good news for cricket fans. Weather forecasts suggest almost no chance of rain during the match. The temperature is expected to remain between 22 and 24 degrees Celsius, with clear skies throughout the evening. Fans are likely to enjoy a full, uninterrupted game.

What Is RCB’s Biggest Strength?

RCB’s batting lineup has been one of the most dangerous in IPL 2026. Virat Kohli’s consistency, combined with Phil Salt’s aggressive strokeplay, has given the team explosive starts. In the middle and death overs, players like Tim David and Venkatesh Iyer can change the course of a match within a few overs.

In bowling, experienced pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood have the ability to strike early and put pressure on opponents.

Why Are Gujarat Titans So Dangerous?

GT’s biggest strength lies in the balance of their squad. The opening pair of Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan has been among the most successful partnerships this season.

Explosive batter Jos Buttler adds firepower in the middle order, while the bowling attack featuring Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj can trouble even the strongest batting lineups.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans: Head-to-Head Record

The rivalry between RCB and GT has produced several closely fought matches. In their last six meetings, both teams have won three games each, making the head-to-head record completely even.

All eyes will be on Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Rashid Khan in today’s big clash. If Kohli survives the powerplay, RCB could post a massive total. For GT, a strong start from Gill will be crucial.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer's Sister Shrestha Slams 'Jobless Trolls' over Viral KKR Video After PBKS Exit (WATCH)

RCB vs GT Live Streaming: Where To Watch the Match Live?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the match on the Star Sports network. Live streaming will be available on JioHotstar for mobile and OTT viewers.

RCB vs GT Playing XI: Probable Teams For Today

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (captain), Venkatesh Iyer, Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar

Impact Player: Tim David

Gujarat Titans (GT)

Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (captain), Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Arshad Khan, Mohammed Siraj

Impact Player: Prasidh Krishna