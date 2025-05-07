Ravindra Jadeja became Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) highest IPL wicket-taker, surpassing Dwayne Bravo's 140 wickets, by dismissing Ajinkya Rahane for his 141st. Jadeja has 150 for CSK, trailing Bravo's 154 T20 wickets for the franchise.

Ravindra Jadeja eclipsed Dwayne Bravo to become the Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) all-time leading IPL wicket-taker during the match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday.

The left-arm spinner got Ajinkya Rahane out, marking his 141st wicket for the Yellow Army in the T20 competition, surpassing Bravo's count of 140 wickets.

Ravindra Jadeja leads all-time CSK wicket-takers chart

Jadeja has taken 168 wickets in the IPL across 251 matches with an economy rate of 7. 65 and an average of 30.46. The all-rounder has also made 3142 runs with the bat in his career, with an average of 27.32 and a strike rate of 129. 57.

R. Ashwin ranks third on the all-time list with 95 wickets, placing him ahead of Deepak Chahar and Albie Morkel, both of whom have 76 wickets. Jadeja is still behind Bravo in the competition for the most T20 wickets for the franchise. The spinner has 150 wickets for CSK, four behind the West Indian all-rounder.

How CSK restricted KKR to 179

Coming to the match, Impactful innings from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Ajinkya Rahane and a cameo by all-rounder Andre Russell powered KKR to 179-6 in their 20 overs, against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

After winning the toss KKR skipper Rahane opted to bat first, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Sunil Narine opened the innings, CSK seamer Anshul Kamboj removed Gurbaz in the second over, for 11. Rahane joined Narine in the middle.KKR finished their powerplay on 67/1, smashing CSK bowlers, all over the ground. The duo added 50 runs for the second wicket in just 25 balls. Noor Ahmad got two wickets in the first over, removing the set batter Narine and then the new batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi for 1.

Crucial partnership between Manish and Russell

Manish Pandey joined KKR skipper in the middle, after 10 overs KKR were 87/3. Ravindra Jadeja removed KKR skipper 48 (33) his innings included four fours and a six, he lead a strong foundation for KKR, Andre Russell joined Pandey at the crease.The duo added 46 runs in just 27 balls, for the fifth wicket before Noor Ahmad removed Russell for 38 (21), his innings included four fours and three sixes.

Rinku Singh joined Pandey on the crease.After 18 overs, KKR were 163-5, Noor took his fourth wicket in the 19th over as he removed Rinku for 9 (6). Manish Pandey and Ramandeep Singh faced final two overs and made only 16 runs.In bowling for CSK, Noor Ahmad (4/31) was the pick of the bowlers, Jadeja and Kamboj took a wicket each, and the rest the CSK bowlers went wicketless.