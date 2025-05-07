IPL 2025: Can Ajinkya Rahane’s KKR keep their playoff hopes alive against CSK?
KKR faces a must-win clash against CSK to keep their playoff hopes alive in IPL 2025. With a recent three-match unbeaten run, KKR aims to continue their momentum, but CSK, though out of contention, could play spoiler.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
KKR eye playoff berth
Kolkata Knight Riders to take on Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2025 clash at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Wednesday, May 7.
The defending champions are having a moderate season in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League, where they are facing an uphill battle of making the playoffs as the heat for the top-four finish intensifies, with just a few matches remaining to secure their spot in the knockout stages. KKR are heading into the clash against CSK on the back of a three-match unbeaten run, including two wins against Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals and one no result against Punjab Kings.
With an eye on the playoffs, can Kolkata Knight Riders continue their momentum and overcome Chennai Super Kings?
KKR playoffs scenario
Kolkata Knight Riders are currently at the sixth spot with five wins and as many losses while accumulating 11 points in 11 matches. The match against Punjab Kings ended in no result after torrential rain in Kolkata. Ajinkya Rahane-led need to win the remaining matches of the league stage in order to have realistic chances of qualifying for the playoffs.
If they win the next matches on the trot, KKR will finish with 17 points, which would be enough for the defending champions to secure the berth in the playoffs, provided their net run rate stays healthy and other results go in their favour. Kolkata Knight Riders’ NRR is currently at +0.249, which gives them a slight edge in a tightly-contested mid-table battle.
Virtual must win against CSK
The clash against Chennai Super Kings is crucial for Kolkata Knight Riders in order to keep their hopes alive for the playoffs. Since CSK are already out of the playoffs race, MS Dhoni-led will aim to win the remaining matches of their campaign to end their season on a good note, while simultaneously playing as party-spoilers for teams like KKR who are still in contention for the top-4 finish in the league stage.
Ajinkya Rahane-led the defending champions defeated CSK at Chepauk, and they will be hoping to replicate their performance in front of their home ground in order to stay in the hunt for the playoffs qualification. Apart from the clash against Chennai, Kolkata Knight Riders will play the final two league stage fixtures against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Playoffs contenders
Apart from Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals, and Mumbai Indians are contention for the mid-table battle, with all four sides locked in a close fight to secure the remaining playoff spots. The next one week is expected to be a thrilling finale with every match carrying a significant weight in deciding which teams will make it to the top 4 and which one will fall in crunch moments.
Gujarat Titans are currently at the top of the points table, followed by Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings. While, Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad are mathematically out of the playoffs race and they potentially play party-spoilers, influencing the fate of the teams who are still in contention for the playoffs.
KKR head coach dismisses pressure
Kolkata Knight Riders’ inconsistent result, along with their batting, which has blown hot and cold throughout the season. However, head coach Chandrakant Pandit dismisses the feeling of pressure ahead of the crucial clash against Chennai Super Kings, while expressing their confidence in their batters to deliver in the remaining three matches of the league stage.
“Not really (feeling the pressure). I don't want to go back. We always believe that we have the best batting lineup, it unfortunately didn’t click. I hope it will do justice in the next three games." Pandit said.
“We know the ability of every individual player. We believe in them. To maintain that, you have to give them a lot of confidence, make sure they believe in themselves.” he added.
Confident of playoffs qualification
KKR coach Chandrakant Pandit stressed the positively as key in must-win situations, while excluding confidence of qualifying for the playoffs given their results in the last two matches against Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals.
“Always better to tell the boys what positives you have done. It helped you to win the game and you got to carry that. The strength that you have, rather than thinking about the next three games.” the 63-year-old said.
“Looking at the last two games, yes of course (we are peaking). We look ahead to the other two games, very much confident that we will qualify. This is the beauty of this tournament. Ups and downs will be there in a two-month journey.” he added.