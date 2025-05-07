Image Credit : ANI

Kolkata Knight Riders to take on Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2025 clash at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Wednesday, May 7.

The defending champions are having a moderate season in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League, where they are facing an uphill battle of making the playoffs as the heat for the top-four finish intensifies, with just a few matches remaining to secure their spot in the knockout stages. KKR are heading into the clash against CSK on the back of a three-match unbeaten run, including two wins against Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals and one no result against Punjab Kings.

With an eye on the playoffs, can Kolkata Knight Riders continue their momentum and overcome Chennai Super Kings?