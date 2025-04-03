Most dangerous all-rounder in IPL: Raina, Jadeja, Pandya, Yuvraj and more - look at top 10 game-changers

Read Full Article

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has witnessed some of the finest all-rounders in T20 cricket, players who have consistently delivered with both bat and ball, shaping the fortunes of their teams. From the early days of Shane Watson and Jacques Kallis to the current dominance of Andre Russell and Hardik Pandya, these versatile cricketers have left an indelible mark on the tournament.

Here’s a look at the top 10 most dangerous all-rounders in IPL:

No. Player Teams Matches Batting Inns Runs Batting Avg Bowling Overs Wickets Bowling Avg 1 S K Raina CSK, GUJ 205 200 5528 32.52 154.2 25 45.80 2 S R Watson RR, RCB, CSK 145 141 3874 30.99 338.1 92 29.15 3 K A Pollard MI 189 171 3412 28.67 246 69 31.26 4 Y K Pathan RR, KKR, SRH 174 154 3204 29.13 189.1 42 33.02 5 R A Jadeja RR, KTK, CSK, GUJ 240 184 2959 27.40 638.1 160 30.40 6 G J Maxwell DD, MI, KXI, RCB 134 129 2771 24.74 157.2 37 35.22 7 Yuvraj Singh KXI, PWI, RCB, DD, SRH, MI 132 126 2750 24.77 144.5 36 29.92 8 H H Pandya MI, GT 137 128 2525 28.69 236.2 64 33.59 9 A D Russell DD, KKR 127 105 2484 29.22 282.5 115 23.01 10 J H Kallis RCB, KKR 98 96 2427 28.55 290.2 65 35.28

* Please note: Stats exclude 2025 season

1. Suresh Raina

A stalwart for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Lions, Suresh Raina was a pillar of consistency and explosiveness. His ability to bat under pressure, amassing over 5,500 runs in 205 matches, made him a key player. Though primarily known for his aggressive batting, his handy spin bowling added to his all-round prowess.

2. Shane Watson

Shane Watson was a dominant force in the IPL, shining for Rajasthan Royals and CSK. His powerful batting at the top of the order and effective medium-pace bowling made him a crucial asset. Watson’s ability to deliver in high-pressure situations was evident in his two centuries in IPL finals.

3. Kieron Pollard

A backbone of Mumbai Indians' success, Kieron Pollard’s explosive hitting in the death overs, combined with his medium-pace bowling and outstanding fielding, made him an indispensable match-winner. His all-round abilities helped Mumbai Indians claim multiple IPL titles.

4. Yusuf Pathan

A match-winner in every sense, Yusuf Pathan was a key player for Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Sunrisers Hyderabad. His aggressive batting, coupled with useful off-spin bowling, made him a game-changer. With over 3,200 runs and 42 wickets in 174 matches, Pathan’s contributions were pivotal.

5. Ravindra Jadeja

One of the most complete cricketers in the IPL, Ravindra Jadeja’s left-arm spin, aggressive lower-order batting, and electric fielding have made him one of CSK’s most valuable players. His all-round skills have turned several games in his team’s favor.

6. Glenn Maxwell

Nicknamed “The Big Show,” Glenn Maxwell has been a game-changer with his explosive batting and effective off-spin. His ability to score at a blistering pace and break crucial partnerships with his bowling make him a dangerous asset in any team.

7. Yuvraj Singh

A legend of Indian cricket, Yuvraj Singh played for multiple franchises, including Kings XI Punjab, Pune Warriors India, and Mumbai Indians. His powerful batting and effective left-arm spin made him a match-winner, with 2,750 runs and 36 wickets in 132 matches.

8. Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya has evolved into one of the premier all-rounders in the IPL. Known for his explosive batting in the lower order and ability to bowl at high speeds, he has been instrumental in Mumbai Indians’ success and later led Gujarat Titans to their maiden IPL title.

9. Andre Russell

Arguably the most destructive all-rounder in IPL history, Andre Russell’s ability to change games with his power-hitting and sharp fast bowling has been crucial for Kolkata Knight Riders. His performances have often rescued his team from impossible situations.

10. Jacques Kallis

A legend in world cricket, Jacques Kallis was a key all-rounder for Kolkata Knight Riders. His composed batting at the top of the order, medium-pace bowling, and safe hands in the field made him one of the most well-rounded players in the tournament’s history.

