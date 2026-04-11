IOA President PT Usha expressed happiness over India hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games. A Commonwealth Sport delegation visited Ahmedabad and was reportedly satisfied with the progress and strong political and institutional support for the event.

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha expressed her pleasure over India hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games, after the senior leadership of Commonwealth Sport visited India for a high-level meeting with Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya. The delegation, led by Commonwealth Sport (CS President Donald Rukare, along with CEO Katie Sadleir and Director of Games & Assurance Darren Hall, undertook a comprehensive multi-city visit from 8-10 April, reviewing key venues and infrastructure across Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Vadodara and Ekta Nagar, according to a press release.

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PT Usha Hails Strong Support for CWG 2030

PT Usha, speaking to ANI, noted that the visiting delegates were satisfied with the progress in Ahmedabad and impressed by the strong political and institutional support from the Centre, Gujarat government, IOA and Sports Authority of India (SAI). "We are happy that we could get the 2030 Commonwealth Games and we are happy that the team delegates, they visited Ahmedabad and they were very happy of our progress in Ahmedabad and political support from our PM Modi to CM and Deputy CM of Gujarat, they were all happy about the backing which we are getting it and even Sports Authority of India and IOA and all going in one track...They were very happy and hope that it will be a very good centenary games in 2030, which we are going to organise," PT Usha said.

India's Vision for 2030 Games

In the meeting, India presented its vision for CWG 2030 as athlete-centric, ensuring world-class competition and athlete welfare; environmentally sustainable, with a focus on long-term impact; and technology-enabled, leveraging modern systems for efficient Games delivery.

Ahmedabad's Strengths Highlighted

Mandaviya, during the meeting, outlined Ahmedabad's strong infrastructure base, connectivity, and institutional backing as key strengths for hosting CWG 2030. Mandaviya further emphasised the strong focus on legacy planning, including the creation of durable sports infrastructure and increased grassroots participation across the country. (ANI)

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