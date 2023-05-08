WWE: Cody Rhodes to Edge - Check out the 12 competitors for new World Heavyweight Championship tournament

WWE will have a new World Heavyweight Champion crowned during the Night of Champions PPV on May 27. Meanwhile, the 12 competitors for the tournament have been revealed, which include Cody Rhodes, Edge and more.

The World Wrestling Federation (WWE) decided to introduce a new championship by reintroducing the World Heavyweight Championship. The new champion will be crowned at the Night of Champions pay-per-view (PPV) on May 27 at the Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia. As for the same, 12 competitors competing in a tournament for the title have been announced.

The competitors have been divided into six per show, i.e. RAW and SmackDown. From the former are: Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Damian Priest, The Miz, Cody Rhodes, and Shinsuke Nakamura. The latter are Edge, AJ Styles, Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory, Rey Mysterio, and Sheamus. However, it must be noted that whoever wins the championship would be based on RAW since SD already has the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

Meanwhile, fans were split as to who would be winning the WHC. While some hoped The Miz would get it, many backed Rollins or Styles as the ideal candidate. Many also called for Rhodes and Mysterio, while some feel Edge deserves another world title run before retiring. However, Rhodes is unlikely to win it, as he is expected to be in the running after Reigns again at WrestleMania 40 next year.

In contrast, some also think that Balor deserves another run after he was robbed of his maiden Universal Championship, having held it just for a day before relinquishing it due to an injury and never winning it again. Also, some debated not having LA Knight in the tournament, whereas some were eager to have Randy Orton as a surprise competitor.