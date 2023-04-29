WWE Draft 2023: Roman Reigns to Cody Rhodes - List of superstars drafted during SmackDown

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Apr 29, 2023, 1:24 PM IST

    WWE Draft 2023 took place on SmackDown on Friday. The Draft did not occur last year but is back for this year, as there were quite some surprise picks, including from NXT, as we present the Night 1 picks here.

    The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) fans were eagerly waiting for the 2023 WWE Draft to get underway and were rewarded with the same on Friday during SmackDown, which took place at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas. Reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes and other top superstars were involved in the Draft, as we present the picks from Night 1.

    The Draft process would end on Night 2 on RAW on Monday at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. The SD show kicked off with Creative Head Triple H making the first-round picks of the Draft. There were four rounds of the Draft picks on Friday, with four superstars being picked up in each round, two for each show. Among the legends who appeared on the show to present the Draft picks was WWE Hall of Famers Rob Van Dam, Michael P Hayes, John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL), Teddy Long, Shawn Michaels and Road Dogg.

    ALSO WATCH: WWE - CM Punk spotted backstage on RAW; real reason for AEW star's arrival revealed

    Round 1: Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman (SD), Cody Rhodes (Raw), Bianca Belair (SD), Becky Lynch (RAW).
    Round 2: The Street Profits (SD), Imperium (Raw), Edge (SD), Matt Riddle (Raw).
    Round 3: Bobby Lashley (SD), Drew McIntyre (RAW), The OC (SD), The Miz (Raw).
    Round 4: Damage CTRL (SD), Shinsuke Nakamura (Raw), (From NXT) Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn (SmackDown). (From NXT) Indi Hartwell (Raw).

