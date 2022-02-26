  • Facebook
    PKL 2022: Dabang Delhi edges Patna Pirates to win maiden title, fans celebrate

    It turned out to be an intense final of the 2022 PKL. Dabang Delhi managed to creep past Patna Pirates to win its maiden title. Here's how the fans reacted.

    Pro Kabaddi League, PKL 2022: Dabang Delhi edges Patna Pirates to win maiden title, fans celebrate-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Feb 26, 2022, 11:22 AM IST
    The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022 final was held on Friday, as Dabang Delhi took on record three-time winner Patna Pirates in Bengaluru. The former came up with a determined performance to edge past the latter 37-36. As a result, Delhi won its maiden title, with Naveen Kumar (13 points) and Vijay (14 points) securing Super 10s.

    Patna struggled with its defence, as Mohammadreza Shadloui and Sunil errors aplenty. Despite the chance of levelling the score in the final move of the match, Naveen skillfully managed to escape the incoming defenders and cross the baulk line, handing Delhi its first-ever title. The game was off to an intense start, as the raiders from both sides claimed points a lot, while the defences were cautious, leading to bonus points being conceded.

    Sachin's pace was enough to disturb the Delhi defence, while the Patna defence did not allow Naveen Kumar to perform enough tackles. Both teams could register just a couple of successful tackles in the opening half, as the score was 17-15 in favour of Patna at half-time. The second half was intense again, as it was levelled 24-24, with just ten minutes remaining in the match.

    As Naveen clinched his Super 10, Delhi inflicted an All Out to take a two-point lead, with six minutes remaining. The two teams played carefully and managed to keep scripting points the final few minutes before Naveen calmly sealed the winning point through a successful raid. In the meantime, fans were elated with a highly entertaining final.

