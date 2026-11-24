Priyansh Arya made history in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, scoring 181 runs in 68 balls against Tamil Nadu. This performance marks the highest individual T20 score by an Indian batter, with experts tipping him for a future Team India call-up.

Priyansh Arya Breaks Record for Highest T20 Score by Indian Batter

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): Former Indian domestic cricket stalwart Priyank Panchal hailed young Delhi and Punjab Kings (PBKS) star Priyansh Arya following his 181-run knock for Delhi, which is now the highest individual score by an Indian in T20 history, saying the batter is "breaking the door down" for a potential selection for Team India. Arya overtook Indian superstar KL Rahul's record for highest T20 individual score by an Indian during the Syed Mushtaq Ali clash against Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

During the clash between Delhi and Tamil Nadu, Priyansh went on a rampage, slamming 181 in just 68 balls, with seven fours and 19 sixes. His runs came at a staggering strike rate of 266. The record for the highest score by an Indian was previously owned by Rahul, who smashed a 67-ball 152* for Delhi Capitals (DC), against Priyansh's PBKS at Arun Jaitley Stadium earlier this year. It was also the first-ever 150-run mark score by an Indian in IPL history.

Posting on X, Panchal wrote, "Priyansh Arya has been in sensational form in the IPL. And he has been rewarded for that with India A appearances too. Now, with such SMAT performances, where he’s scoring 180+ runs, he’s breaking the door down. Don’t forget he got a fine century in Ranji Trophy too this season!"

In this year's IPL season for PBKS, Priyansh made 364 runs in 13 innings at an average of 28.00 with a strike rate of 211.62, including three fifties. He was one of the breakout stars of franchise's 2025 runners-up campaign, with 475 runs in 17 innings at an average of 27.94 and a strike rate of almost 180, with a century and two fifties. Priyansh has also made an impact in three appearances for Delhi in the Ranji Trophy, scoring 311 runs across four innings at an average of 77.75, with a century and a fifty, including a best score of 199 against Gujarat.

Recently in October, he played a 45-ball 49-run knock for India A against Australia A in home conditions. His outings for India A also include 137 runs in four innings during the 50-over tri-nation series in June, including a fifty. He also made two appearances for India A leading upto T20 World Cup, scoring 33 runs in two matches this year. Last year, on his India A debut in October last year, he smashed an 84-ball 101 against Australia A in Kanpur.

Priyansh now holds the record for the second-highest individual T20 score of all time, standing just behind South African dasher Lhuan dre Pretorious, who had broken West Indies' titan Chris Gayle's 13-year-old record of 175* (scored for Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Pune Warriors India). Lhuan owns the record with a 79-ball 188 for the Titans, consisting of 15 fours and 13 sixes against Knights in the Cricket South Africa (CSA) Pro20 Cup earlier this year in October.

Priyansh, with 19 sixes, also has the joint-highest amount of sixes in a single T20 innings, tying with New Zealand hitter Finn Allen, who had also smacked 19 sixes to go along with five fours in his knock of 151 in 51 balls for San Francisco Unicorns in his Major League Cricket (MLC) clash against Washington Freedom in June last year. It is also the highest score in the history of the Syed Musthaq Ali Trophy, overtaking Tilak Varma's 151 for Hyderabad against Meghalaya in November 2024.

After Tamil Nadu chose to field first, it was on the back of Priyansh's explosive knock that Delhi posted 275/5 in 20 overs, with the second-highest scorer being Anuj Rawat (29* in 22 balls, with a four and two sixes). Tamil Nadu was cleaned up for 159 in 18.3 overs, with a four-wicket haul from spinner Digvesh Rathi, three-fer from spinner Suyash Sharma and two wickets by express pacer Mayank Yadav being the highlight. It is the third-highest team total in SMAT history, with Baroda (349/5 against Sikkim in 2024) and Punjab (310/5 against Hyderabad in 2025) being the two teams to have breached 300-run mark.

Priyansh, who would be in action for PBKS in the IPL next season, is at the top of the SMAT run charts this season with 362 runs in six innings at an average of 60.33 and a strike rate of 204.51, with a century and three fifties. (ANI)