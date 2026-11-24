Former Olympic medalist Yogeshwar Dutt has confirmed his candidacy for the December 5 IOA Executive Council elections, emphasizing his commitment to helping India achieve sporting superpower status in the coming decade.

Olympic Medalist Yogeshwar Dutt to Run in Upcoming IOA EC Elections

By Vipul Kashyap New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): Former Olympic medalist wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt on Tuesday confirmed that he will be contesting in the upcoming Indian Olympic Association (IOA) Executive Council elections in December. The IOA Executive Council elections will be held on December 5. The recently-elected Sportspersons of Merit (SOMs), along with 60 members nominated by the National Sports Federations (NSFs), are eligible to contest for positions in the new Executive Council.

Speaking to ANI ahead of the elections, the former Olympics 2012 bronze medalist, also a two-time Commonwealth Games gold medalist and Asian Games gold medalist, said with the Commonwealth Games taking place in Ahmedabad in 2030 and the country eyeing a chance to host the 2036 Olympics, India should emerge as a "sporting superpower" in the next decade and hopes the newly elected body will work for it. "I have filled out the form for the post of Executive Council (EC) member. So, I just want that whichever team comes in, they take sports forward. The Commonwealth Games are going to be held in 2030, and after that, there is the Prime Minister's (Narendra Modi) dream of hosting the 2036 Olympics—by that time, we should also emerge as a sporting superpower, and the IOA has a very crucial role to play in that. So, how to take sports forward and how to help our young athletes progress—I want the entire team to work toward that," said the former wrestler.

Yogeshwar is currently serving as an executive council member in the current council, which was elected in December 2022. The SOM representatives will become members of the IOA General Assembly and will be eligible to vote and contest in the December 5 elections. One male and one female SOM representative will also secure places in the Executive Council, giving the elected members a direct role in the association's governing structure. The men's category has already seen four candidates elected unopposed after eight of the 12 contenders withdrew from the race. Olympic medallists Gagan Narang, Yogeshwar Dutt and Vijender Singh, along with former table tennis player Kamlesh Mehta, have secured their places as male SOM representatives.

The four candidates were elected to the women's SOM positions, defeating the IOA president PT Usha and fellow contender Anitha Paul Durai in the race for the four available spots. Anju Bobby George secured the highest number of valid votes with 53, followed by Rani Rampal with 50, Dola Banerjee with 45 and Saina Nehwal with 43. Usha received 40 votes, while Anitha Paul Durai managed just six. A total of 80 votes were polled in the women's SOM category. Earlier this month, Usha was nominated to the electoral college for the upcoming IOA Executive Council elections, potentially keeping her in contention for the top post despite her setback in the Sportsperson of Merit (SOM) selection process. Usha was nominated as one of the two representatives of the Ice Hockey Federation of India, alongside Harjinder Singh. The IOA is currently governed by a 15-member executive council with PT Usha at the helm as president, also including notable names like shooting legend Gagan Narang (vice-president), All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey, Asian Games medalist and Delhi Lawn Tennis Association (DLTA) president Rohit Rajpal (executive council member) and boxing legend MC Mary Kom (Chairperson, Athletes Commission). (ANI)