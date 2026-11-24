AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey defends international friendlies against Brazil and Uruguay, arguing they exposed critical infrastructure gaps and boosted player confidence ahead of the December 20 elections despite criticism of his tenure.

AIFF President Chaubey Defends Friendlies Amidst Rising Criticism

All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey highlighted that the friendlies against Brazil, Uruguay and Panama hosted by India during this year's international break go beyond the competition on the field and helped the country's football understand its infrastructural needs and gain confidence to compete against big teams.

Chaubey's post comes amid growing criticism of the state of Indian football ahead of the December 20 AIFF elections. He had earlier announced plans to present a detailed account of his four-year tenure and called on former office-bearers who had held positions of responsibility to share reports of their respective tenures.

Infrastructure and Future Planning

Chaubey highlighted the need to play top-class opponents who have won gold at the FIFA World Cup and Olympics, something he says India has done rarely. He also highlighted the need for world-class infrastructure for India to host big competitions, noting the withdrawal of India's bid for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup due to inadequate facilities.

The AIFF president noted that the recent matches against Brazil and Uruguay have served a purpose beyond the sporting contest itself. They have helped the federation understand the infrastructure requirements of international football and have given national team players the confidence to compete against former world and Olympic champions. Looking forward, Chaubey confirmed that upcoming projects in Delhi, Ahmadabad, Hyderabad, Itanagar, and Guwahati are expected to bring football-specific stadiums, while Kolkata's infrastructure will also see improvements.