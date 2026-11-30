The Prime Volleyball League Season 5 begins in Ahmedabad at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex, featuring 10 franchises. The event showcases top Indian and international talent, running from November 30 to December 23.

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 30 (ANI): With Season 5 of the Prime Volleyball League set to commence on November 30, the league hosted a pre-season press conference in Ahmedabad on Sunday, bringing together key league representatives, franchise leadership and players ahead of what promises to be its biggest edition yet. The upcoming season will be held at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex, Naranpura, Ahmedabad, from November 30 to December 23, featuring 10 franchises and some of the finest Indian and international volleyball talent.

Speaking at the press conference, Prime Volleyball League CEO Joy Bhattacharjya highlighted Gujarat's growing sporting ecosystem and the decision to bring Season 5 to Ahmedabad, saying, “When I visited Ahmedabad during the AVC Cup a few months ago, I was impressed by the quality of volleyball on display and, equally, the incredible support. It reinforced my belief that Gujarat is emerging as the future of Indian sport and that the Prime Volleyball League needed to come here. With 13 of the 14 Indian players who featured in the AVC Cup being part of the league, we are proud of the role we have played in India's progress. With FIVB and the VFI Steering Committee recognising the Prime Volleyball League as India's Division 1 league, three international players per team this season and growing audiences across the country, we are looking forward to our biggest season yet.”

Tuhin Mishra, Director of Prime Volleyball League and Managing Director of Baseline Ventures, said, “Our primary objective when we started the league was to build a platform for the players, and I thank the Indian athletes who have supported us over the last five seasons. The formal recognition of the Prime Volleyball League as India's official Division 1 league is a significant milestone, creating opportunities for our champion team to represent the country at international club competitions. We now need the media and fans to help our volleyball players become household names and recognise the sponsors who continue to invest in the growth of the sport.”

DG Chaudhary, owner of Ahmedabad Defenders, said, “When the AVC Cup was held in Gujarat, I invited the league representatives to witness the incredible interest people here have in volleyball. The response at the Veer Savarkar Stadium was outstanding, with the stands full and the tournament receiving tremendous attention on social media. This demonstrated the appetite for sport in Gujarat and the quality of infrastructure we have developed here. With the state preparing for major sporting events such as the 2030 Commonwealth Games and India's ambitions of hosting the 2036 Olympic Games, we must continue to host and build experience through international sporting events. We are grateful to the Government of Gujarat for its support and look forward to bringing more sporting events to the state.”

Representing the home franchise, Ahmedabad Defenders vice-captain Guru Prashant said, “We are very happy to play in front of our home crowd. It is special to compete in front of people who support you, and we can already see the love Ahmedabad is showing towards volleyball. We hope to receive the same support for Ahmedabad Defenders throughout the season. The team has been preparing well for the championship, and we are eagerly looking forward to getting started.”

With the league's growing stature, an expanded international presence and Ahmedabad's enthusiasm for volleyball, Season 5 is set to mark another important chapter in the growth of the sport in India. The action gets underway on November 30 at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex, Naranpura, Ahmedabad. (ANI)