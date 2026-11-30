Abu Dhabi Knight Riders secured a narrow three-run victory over Sharjah Warriorz in the ILT20. Colin Munro and Finn Allen powered Abu Dhabi to 213/6, while a valiant effort from James Rew and Sikandar Raza fell just short for the Warriorz.

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 30 (ANI): Abu Dhabi Knight Riders beat Sharjah Warriorz by three runs in ILT20 Season 5 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Sunday to move up to third on the points table. Colin Munro, playing his first game of the season for the Knight Riders, made 80 off 52, and Finn Allen hit 53 off 26 to power them to 213/6. In reply, James Rew (57* off 28) brought up his maiden ILT20 fifty and shared an unbroken 73-run stand with Warriorz skipper Sikandar Raza (51* off 24). Knight Riders captain Jason Holder (2/45) removed both openers, and Amshi de Silva (1/43) defended 25 in the final over to seal the win, as per a press release.

Put in to bat, the Knight Riders lost Andre Fletcher (4 off 2) to Adam Milne in the first over. Munro and Allen then took charge, taking 16 off Richard Gleeson in the fifth over as the Knight Riders raced to 57/1 in the powerplay. Allen reached his fifty off 24 balls before falling to Sharafuddin Ashraf in the ninth over for 53 off 26 (seven fours, two sixes), ending a 91-run stand. Alishan Sharafu (23 off 10) kept the momentum going in a 41-run stand off 19 balls with Munro before Mohammad Nabi removed him, leaving the Knight Riders at 136/3 after 12 overs. Munro reached his fifty off 33 balls and added 43 with Gulbadin Naib (26* off 21), though the Warriorz pulled things back by conceding just 27 runs from the 13th to the 16th over. Junaid Siddique removed Munro in the 18th for 80 off 52 (nine fours, three sixes) to make it 179/4. Paul Walter removed Moeen Ali (3 off 3) with the first ball of the 19th, but Holder (18 off 6) hit Gleeson for back-to-back sixes in the final over before being trapped lbw off the last ball. The Knight Riders finished on 213/6, with 58 runs coming off the last five overs.

At the start of the chase, Tim Seifert and Walter raced to 41/0, taking 33 off the third and fourth overs. Holder brought himself on in the fifth over and bowled Walter (24 off 19) with his fourth ball, ending a 47-run opening stand. De Silva then removed James Vince (19 off 12) in an eighth over that cost just one run, leaving the Warriorz on 75/2 after nine overs. Seifert and Rew added 67 off 40 balls before Holder returned in the 15th to remove Seifert (49 off 37). That left the Warriorz needing 70 off the last five overs. Rew reached his fifty off 25 balls, and he and Raza kept the chase alive. Sunil Narine conceded just seven in the 17th, and with the Warriorz needing 25 off the final over, Rew and Raza took 21 off it, with Raza's last-ball six bringing up his fifty off 24 balls, leaving the Warriorz three runs short on 210/3.

Player of the Match Colin Munro said, "It wasn't easy up top. Adam Milne was swinging the ball, and they bowled in good areas in the powerplay, but when they gave us width, we made hay while the sun shone. Finn batted beautifully and took the pressure off me, which let me do my thing through the middle, though I got out at the wrong time. I try to stay consistent whether I'm playing or not and add value to the group, and hopefully I did that tonight."

Sharjah Warriorz skipper Sikandar Raza said, "Cricket is a cruel game sometimes. You want games like this that are entertaining both sides and the fans, but it hurts when you end up on the wrong side. The boys kept up with the rate for a long time, but in a chase like that, a couple of quiet overs can quickly push it up. We did a lot of good things today, and the surface was very good, but we let ourselves down in the field. Two more runs would have meant a Super Over, so a diving stop here and a diving stop there would have made it a different story."

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders beat Sharjah Warriorz by 3 runs. (ANI)