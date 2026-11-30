Carlos Alcaraz secured a crucial victory against Flavio Cobolli to level the Davis Cup tie between Spain and Italy, forcing a decisive doubles match. The Spaniard remains on track to help his team compete for the title in Bologna.

Bologna [Italy], November 30 (ANI): Carlos Alcaraz kept Spain's hopes of defending their Davis Cup crown alive with a hard-fought victory over Flavio Cobolli on Sunday, forcing a decisive doubles rubber against Italy in Bologna. The Spaniard secured a 6-2, 7-6(4) win to bring the championship tie level at 1-1, setting up a winner-takes-all doubles clash.

Earlier, Lorenzo Musetti had put Italy ahead by defeating Rafael Jodar in a gripping three-hour battle. Alcaraz looked set for a straightforward finish when he served for the match at 5-4 in the second set but squandered two match points, allowing Cobolli to register his first break of the contest.

However, the Spaniard recovered quickly, held his nerve in a tense tie-break and sealed the victory to keep Spain in contention. "I lost the feeling a little bit. He played a bit better in those final games. I didn't make the most of that advantage that I had. But I'm just really happy that I forgot it," Alcaraz explained to the ATP Tour website.

Alcaraz, who was not part of Spain's Davis Cup-winning squad in 2019, has long expressed his desire to add the prestigious team title to his growing collection of achievements. The 23-year-old, who captured his maiden Nitto ATP Finals crown in Turin last week, now has a chance to lead Spain to another Davis Cup triumph. Led by captain David Ferrer, Spain is aiming for its seventh Davis Cup title, while Italy is chasing a fourth consecutive crown after winning the competition from 2023 to 2025.

Alcaraz also delighted the Bologna crowd with a series of breathtaking shots against Cobolli, including a spectacular one-handed backhand winner struck while on the stretch in the second set. His shot-making even earned applause from the partisan Italian supporters at the SuperTennis Arena. According to the Infosys ATP Win/Loss Index, Alcaraz now boasts a 49-5 win-loss record in 2026 and has finished his singles campaign on an impressive 16-match winning streak. (ANI)