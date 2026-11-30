The Gulf Giants defeated the Desert Vipers by four wickets in the ILT20 after Akeal Hosein's 4/23 bowling spell restricted the Vipers to 118/9, successfully chasing the target to tie on points with MI Emirates.

Dubai [UAE], November 30 (ANI): Gulf Giants beat Desert Vipers by four wickets in ILT20 Season 5 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday to move level with MI Emirates on six points. Akeal Hosein's 4/23 and Tabraiz Shamsi's 2/23 restricted the Vipers to 118/9, with Joe Clarke (34 off 31) top-scoring. The Vipers' bowlers made the Giants work hard for the target, with Nangeyalia Kharote (2/18) and Tom Curran (2/16) leading a disciplined effort. David Miller (23* off 29) and David Wiese (17* off 8) saw the Giants home with nine balls to spare, as per a press release.

Chasing 119, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (16 off 10) and Ibrahim Zadran (19 off 22) got the Giants off to a brisk start, reaching 27/0 in three overs. Curran then struck twice in two balls in the fourth over, removing Gurbaz and then Liam Livingstone for a golden duck to make it 28/2. Zadran and Azmatullah Omarzai (20 off 25) added 28 for the third wicket, but the Vipers' spinners tightened the screws, conceding just 15 runs from the eighth to the 11th over. Nangeyalia removed Zadran in the ninth over, and skipper Shadab Khan accounted for Omarzai off the last ball of the tenth over to leave the Giants at 60/4. Mujeeb Ur Rahman removed Giants skipper Heinrich Klaasen (10 off 12) in the 14th over, and Nangeyalia trapped Sagar Kalyan (4 off 4) lbw in the 15th over, leaving the Giants at 90/6 and needing 29 off 30 balls. Miller and Wiese held their nerve as the Vipers kept up the squeeze, conceding just 18 runs from the 16th to the 18th over. With 11 needed off the last two overs, Wiese hit Khuzaima Tanveer for two sixes in the first three balls of the 19th to seal the win.

Earlier, put in to bat, the Vipers found runs hard to come by against a disciplined Giants attack. Alzarri Joseph conceded just four runs in his first two overs, and Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam managed only 30 without loss in the powerplay. The Giants then struck four times for eight runs across three overs. Haider Razzaq removed Babar (19 off 18) to end the opening stand, and Livingstone accounted for Andries Gous (1 off 3). Shamsi then bowled Fakhar (14 off 25) and removed Shimron Hetmyer (2 off 7) in the same over as the Vipers slipped from 30/0 to 38/4. Clarke and Shadab (20 off 16) steadied the innings with a 39-run stand. Shadab hit Shamsi for six in the 14th over but was run out off the last ball of the over to make it 77/5. Hosein then took over at the death. He conceded a four off the first ball of the 18th, then removed Curran (12 off 9) and Vriitya Aravind off consecutive deliveries. He returned in the final over to dismiss Clarke and Khuzaima as the Vipers were held to 118/9.

Player of the Match Akeal Hosein said, "On a surface like this, the first thing is to spin the ball and put doubt in the batter's mind. I've gained a lot of experience and learnt from the ups and downs, so I'd definitely say I'm a better bowler now." Desert Vipers skipper Shadab Khan said, "We didn't start well, and they bowled well at the end too. We felt we were 15 to 20 runs short on that track, because it looked drier when we came here and in the second innings it was getting a bit harder. Sometimes you have to play old-fashioned cricket on tracks like this, and that's a learning for us. We have to adapt quickly because we don't have time now." Gulf Giants beat Desert Vipers by four wickets. (ANI)