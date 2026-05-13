Amid PBKS's four-match losing streak, co-owner Preity Zinta has slammed media reports of player indiscipline, calling them 'calculated misinformation' and urging 'verified voices' to exercise responsibility before amplifying unverified information.

Zinta Hits Back at 'Calculated Misinformation' Quashing these reports and claims, Zinta warned that the "deliberate spreading of fake narratives about the team and its players will not be taken lightly". "There's a difference between criticism & calculated misinformation. Healthy debate around the game is welcome, but the deliberate spread of fake narratives to damage individuals, the team, or the brand should not & will not be taken lightly. I urge everyone including verified voices & media professionals to exercise responsibility before amplifying unverified information. Thank you," posted Zinta on her official X handle. There’s a difference between criticism & calculated misinformation. Healthy debate around the game is welcome, but the deliberate spread of fake narratives to damage individuals, the team, or the brand should not & will not be taken lightly. I urge everyone including verified… https://t.co/yeqbsTwLBd — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) May 12, 2026PBKS also issued a similar statement urging everyone to "verify facts before spreading misinformation for attention or traction". "Criticism, banter, and opinions are part of sport. Fake stories and made-up narratives for cheap engagement are not. We urge everyone to verify facts before spreading misinformation for attention or traction," the franchise posted. Criticism, banter, and opinions are part of sport. Fake stories and made-up narratives for cheap engagement are not. We urge everyone to verify facts before spreading misinformation for attention or traction. — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) May 12, 2026 PBKS's On-Field Struggles Last four matches have been pretty bad for PBKS, especially with a ball in hand. Against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Mullanpur, they failed to defend a target of 223 runs. In the next match against Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans (GT) at Ahmedabad, their batting display was poor, scoring just 163/9, which was chased down with four wickets and a ball in hand. Against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Hyderabad, their top-order failed during a chase of 236 runs, and they fell 33 runs short at 202/7. Once again their poor bowling was a highlight as after putting 210/5 at Dharamshala, they failed to defend this total against Delhi Capitals (DC).In their recent losses, their catch drops, poor fielding, and expensive bowling economy rates have played a huge part in their downfall. Once the table toppers, they are now at fourth with six wins, four losses and a no result, giving them 13 points. Their next match against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at Dharamsala becomes extremely crucial in making sure they stay in the top four. With the five-time champions now eliminated, the 2025 runners-up would be hoping that the bottom dwellers do not spoil their campaign further. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Amid a mid-season slump that has witnessed Punjab Kings (PBKS) lose four matches in a row, the franchise co-owner Preity Zinta called for "verified voices and media professionals" to "exercise responsibility" and not spread misinformation. Zinta's post comes after PBKS lost to Delhi Capitals (DC) on Monday, marking their fourth loss in a row after a seven match unbeaten run which spanned six wins and a no result. Amid this slump, there have been media reports about a lack of discipline, be it off the field or while training, on the part of players.Quashing these reports and claims, Zinta warned that the "deliberate spreading of fake narratives about the team and its players will not be taken lightly". "There's a difference between criticism & calculated misinformation. Healthy debate around the game is welcome, but the deliberate spread of fake narratives to damage individuals, the team, or the brand should not & will not be taken lightly. I urge everyone including verified voices & media professionals to exercise responsibility before amplifying unverified information. Thank you," posted Zinta on her official X handle. There’s a difference between criticism & calculated misinformation. Healthy debate around the game is welcome, but the deliberate spread of fake narratives to damage individuals, the team, or the brand should not & will not be taken lightly. I urge everyone including verified… https://t.co/yeqbsTwLBd — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) May 12, 2026PBKS also issued a similar statement urging everyone to "verify facts before spreading misinformation for attention or traction". "Criticism, banter, and opinions are part of sport. Fake stories and made-up narratives for cheap engagement are not. We urge everyone to verify facts before spreading misinformation for attention or traction," the franchise posted. Criticism, banter, and opinions are part of sport. Fake stories and made-up narratives for cheap engagement are not. We urge everyone to verify facts before spreading misinformation for attention or traction. — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) May 12, 2026Last four matches have been pretty bad for PBKS, especially with a ball in hand. Against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Mullanpur, they failed to defend a target of 223 runs. In the next match against Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans (GT) at Ahmedabad, their batting display was poor, scoring just 163/9, which was chased down with four wickets and a ball in hand. Against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Hyderabad, their top-order failed during a chase of 236 runs, and they fell 33 runs short at 202/7. Once again their poor bowling was a highlight as after putting 210/5 at Dharamshala, they failed to defend this total against Delhi Capitals (DC).In their recent losses, their catch drops, poor fielding, and expensive bowling economy rates have played a huge part in their downfall. Once the table toppers, they are now at fourth with six wins, four losses and a no result, giving them 13 points. Their next match against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at Dharamsala becomes extremely crucial in making sure they stay in the top four. With the five-time champions now eliminated, the 2025 runners-up would be hoping that the bottom dwellers do not spoil their campaign further. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source