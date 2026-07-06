Portugal football legends Jorge Andrade and Bruno Alves were presented with Dallas Cowboys jerseys ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2026 match against Spain. Cristiano Ronaldo has also confirmed that this will be his final World Cup appearance.

Portugal's football icons Jorge Andrade and Bruno Alves tried their hand at American football and were also presented with jerseys of NFL giants Dallas Cowboys, the five-time Super Bowl champions, at Dallas ahead of Portugal's FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match against Spain on Monday (local time) at Arlington.

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In a post shared by the Portugal national football team on X, Andrade and Alves were seen wearing Dallas Cowboys jerseys and taking part in an American football session. "Our legends are now Cowboys," the Portugal national football team wrote in the caption.

The Spanish men's national football team, on the other hand, held a meet-and-greet session in Dallas with their fans ahead of the Round of 16 fixture. In an X post, La Rojas shared photos from their meet-and-greet sessions with fans, captioning it: "As tradition dictates, another meet and greet with you all."

Portugal will head into the contest after a 1-1 draw against Congo DR, a 5-0 win over Uzbekistan, a goalless draw, and a 2-1 victory over Croatia in their Round of 32 clash.

Ronaldo Confirms Final World Cup Appearance

The Portugal vs Spain clash holds added significance as Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed that the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be the final World Cup of his illustrious career. According to OneFootball, the 41-year-old said he wants to savour every moment of the tournament.

Speaking to the media ahead of Monday's knockout fixture, Ronaldo put an end to speculation about his World Cup future while expressing hope that Portugal's campaign would extend beyond the Round of 16. "I want to enjoy it as much as possible, because it will be my last World Cup, yes. But I hope that tomorrow won't be my last game in the World Cup," Ronaldo said, as per OneFootball.

Spain's Dominant Form

However, Portugal will face a strong Spain side that has impressed throughout the tournament. Luis de la Fuente's team advanced to the Round of 16 with a dominant 3-0 win over Austria and became the first side since Germany in the 2014 World Cup final to keep their opponents from managing a single shot on target in a knockout match. (ANI)