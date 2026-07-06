Sanju Samson's omission from India's T20I squad for the Zimbabwe series has sparked a selection debate. The reigning T20 World Cup Player of the Tournament was left out after a lean run, with fans questioning the BCCI's consistency and the wicketkeeper's future.

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson was excluded from the India squad for the three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe, starting on July 23. On Monday, the BCCI selection committee announced the 15-member T20I squad for the tour of Zimbabwe as part of the 2028 T20 World Cup and LA Olympics cycle.

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Shreyas Iyer will continue to lead the side, and Tilak Varma will serve as his deputy. The 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who made his international debut in the first T20I against England, retained his place in the squad, while Prabhsimran Singh, Ashok Sharma, and Yash Thakur received maiden national call-ups.

Mayank Yadav returned to the India T20I squad, while Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar, and Sanju Samson were excluded from the India squad for the tour of Zimbabwe.

Also Read: Shreyas Iyer to lead India in Zimbabwe T20Is; 3 new faces in squad

Samson Dropped from India Squad

One of the biggest news from the India squad announcement for the Zimbabwe T20I series was the omission of Sanju Samson. Samson, who was Player of the Tournament at the T20 World Cup 2026, is part of the ongoing T20I series against England, where he scored just 1 run in the opening match before getting dropped for the second game.

In India's ongoing UK tour, Samson registered scores of 5 and 0 in the T20I series against Ireland, before being followed by an underwhelming single-run performance off seven balls in the opening T20I against England. For the second T20I, the Kerala cricketer was replaced by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the playing XI.

Sanju Samson, who played a crucial role in India’s successful T20 World Cup title defence this year, has seen his recent form dip significantly. Though the 31-year-old had a good IPL season with Chennai Super Kings, scoring 477 runs at an average of 43.36 in 14 matches, the inability to translate that domestic consistency into international runs has been a persistent concern.

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Sanju Samson was in and out of the national setup before permanently retaining his place in the T20I side since the Zimbabwe series in 2024, but this latest omission marks a significant turning point in his international journey, raising questions about his future role in the squad as India shifts its focus toward a younger core of players.

The BCCI didn’t explain the move, leaving fans and analysts to debate whether this serves as a well-deserved rest for a seasoned campaigner after a grueling international calendar, or a decisive signal that the selectors are ready to move on in favor of developing new talent.

‘Where is Sanju Samson?’: Fans Raise Questions Over His Exclusion

Sanju Samson’s exclusion from the India squad for the T20I series against Zimbabwe has sparked a massive debate on selection as well as the perceived lack of consistency in how the BCCI handles players who have proven their worth on the global stage.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), fans and cricket enthusiasts questioned Samson's omission, with many asking how the reigning T20 World Cup Player of the Tournament could be left out after just a few low scores. Others criticised the selectors for inconsistency in giving opportunities to the players who have delivered on the biggest stage.

Many argued that Samson deserved a longer run after his World Cup heroics, while others questioned whether the omission signalled a shift towards a younger core.

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In his T20I career, Sanju Samson has amassed 1405 runs, including 3 centuries and 6 fifties, at an average of 27.01 and a strike rate of 155.42 in 65 matches.

It remains to be seen whether the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will clarify the rationale behind this decision in the coming days, or if Samson must now focus entirely on domestic cricket to force his way back into a side that is rapidly evolving under a new leadership vision.

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