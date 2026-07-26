Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised India's recent sporting feats in his 'Mann Ki Baat' address. He hailed PV Sindhu's maiden Japan Open win as a proud moment and lauded the Indian women's cricket team for their historic Test victory at Lord's.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded India's recent sporting achievements, highlighting PV Sindhu's historic triumph at the Japan Open as a landmark moment and praising her accomplishment as a moment of pride for the entire nation.

Sindhu rolled back the years with a vintage performance to claim her maiden Japan Open title, defeating home favourite and world No. 3 Akane Yamaguchi 21-17, 21-17 in the women's singles final of the BWF Super 750 tournament last week. The triumph marked Sindhu's maiden Super 750 title and ended a title drought of over two years. With the historic victory, she also became the first Indian shuttler to win the prestigious Japan Open.

"Our youth have achieved many remarkable achievements in sports in recent times. PV Sindhu has become the first Indian to win the Japan Open title in badminton. The entire nation is proud of her achievement," PM Modi said while speaking during the 136th Mann Ki Baat.

PM hails women's cricket team's historic win

PM Modi also hailed the Indian women's cricket team's historic Test victory at Lord's earlier this month, describing the achievement as a landmark moment and a proud chapter in the nation's sporting history. India capped a historic occasion at Lord's with a commanding victory over England in the one-off Women's Test, producing a clinical all-round performance to underline their dominance in red-ball cricket.

"The Indian Women's Cricket Team has also won its first Test Match at Lord's Stadium in London. This is a historic victory," he added.

After waiting 142 years to host its first Women's Test, the iconic venue witnessed a memorable milestone as India Women defeated England Women by 270 runs. (ANI)