Copa del Rey in the bag: Can Barcelona complete a historic third treble?
Barcelona clinched the Copa del Rey with a thrilling 3-2 win over Real Madrid, fueling hopes of a historic third treble under Hansi Flick.
Barcelona’s dreams of recreating history are very much alive. On a night brimming with drama, defiance, and deja vu, the Catalan giants lifted their record-extending 32nd Copa del Rey title after edging fierce rivals Real Madrid 3-2 in a thrilling final at La Cartuja Stadium. With the first piece of silverware safely tucked away, the question now looms large: Can Barcelona complete a historic third treble?
Jules Kounde scores title-winning late goal
Saturday’s final was everything an El Clasico demands — fierce, frantic, and unforgettable. Jules Kounde emerged as the unexpected hero, firing home the 116th-minute winner after intercepting Luka Modric’s pass and slotting past Thibaut Courtois. It was a goal that not only clinched the Copa del Rey but also injected fresh momentum into Barcelona’s charge for greater glory.
How Barcelona beat Real Madrid
Pedri, orchestrating from midfield, was instrumental, scoring a brilliant long-range opener in the 28th minute. Despite a spirited Real Madrid comeback — fueled by Kylian Mbappe’s stunning free kick and Aurelien Tchouameni’s towering header — Barcelona showed resilience. Ferran Torres, stepping up in place of the injured Robert Lewandowski, equalized late to force extra time, setting the stage for Kounde's crowning moment.
"This was such a physically demanding game, but we showed that we are a great team that never gives up," Torres reflected after the final whistle — a sentiment that perfectly encapsulates the spirit Barcelona will need as it eyes an even bigger prize.
A Treble in Sight?
Winning the Copa del Rey is more than just a trophy — it’s a statement. Under the guidance of Hansi Flick, in his first season at the helm, Barcelona has undergone a remarkable transformation. What once seemed a fatigued and rudderless squad under Xavi Hernández now brims with energy, structure, and belief. Young stars like Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi are flourishing, veterans are rejuvenated, and the collective hunger is unmistakable.
Barcelona now leads La Liga by four points with just weeks remaining. A third treble, following the legendary campaigns of 2008-09 under Pep Guardiola and 2014-15 under Luis Enrique, suddenly seems within touching distance.
Barcelona set to face Inter Milan in UCL semis
However, the path is strewn with challenges. Up next is a daunting Champions League semifinal against an in-form Inter Milan. The clash will be a true test of Barcelona’s mettle. Yet, with Saturday’s Clásico triumph fresh in their minds — their third win over Madrid this season — confidence is soaring.
"Thanks to the team because they had an unbelievable performance," Flick said, his eyes already set on the battles ahead.
Real Madrid reeling, Barcelona rising
While Barcelona surges, Real Madrid finds itself grappling with uncertainty. Having been dumped out of the Champions League by Arsenal and now losing another domestic final, the pressure is mounting on Carlo Ancelotti, whose future at the Santiago Bernabéu remains unclear amid links to the Brazil national team job.
Tensions boiled over in Seville, with Madrid’s Antonio Rudiger receiving a late red card after a furious protest against the referee. It was emblematic of a night where Madrid, despite flashes of brilliance, ultimately fell short.
In contrast, Barcelona’s composure and perseverance shone through — qualities that will be crucial if they are to etch their names in history once again.
The road ahead
With the Copa del Rey secured, Barcelona’s attention now shifts to two remaining fronts. Every league match and Champions League clash becomes a final of its own.
Flick has managed to blend tactical discipline with creative freedom, bringing the best out of both emerging talents and seasoned campaigners. If Barcelona can maintain its momentum and navigate the treacherous waters ahead, the Class of 2025 could join the pantheon alongside the Guardiola and Luis Enrique eras.
Another treble is no longer just a dream — it’s a real possibility.
And after a night like this, who would dare bet against them?