Pedri, orchestrating from midfield, was instrumental, scoring a brilliant long-range opener in the 28th minute. Despite a spirited Real Madrid comeback — fueled by Kylian Mbappe’s stunning free kick and Aurelien Tchouameni’s towering header — Barcelona showed resilience. Ferran Torres, stepping up in place of the injured Robert Lewandowski, equalized late to force extra time, setting the stage for Kounde's crowning moment.

"This was such a physically demanding game, but we showed that we are a great team that never gives up," Torres reflected after the final whistle — a sentiment that perfectly encapsulates the spirit Barcelona will need as it eyes an even bigger prize.