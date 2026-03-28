Phil Salt pulled off another stunning catch, this time to dismiss Ishan Kishan for 80. Fans erupted online, calling it “out‑worldly” as Sunrisers Hyderabad’s innings faltered in their IPL 2026 opener.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s innings in their IPL 2026 opener at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium was rocked again when captain Ishan Kishan fell to a spectacular catch by Phil Salt. Kishan, who had powered his way to 80 off 38 balls with eight fours and five sixes, was dismissed at 15.6 overs, leaving SRH at 155/6.

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The dismissal came off the bowling of Abhinandan Singh, but it was Salt’s brilliance in the field that stole the spotlight. Kishan had been the backbone of SRH’s innings, striking at a rate of 210.52 and keeping the scoreboard ticking even as wickets fell around him. His departure was seen as a turning point, with fans reacting instantly online.

“Took Another Out‑Worldly Catch”

Supporters highlighted Phil Salt’s effort as one of the defining moments of the match. Many described the catch as “out‑worldly,” noting that it followed his earlier dismissal of Heinrich Klaasen. The double impact from Salt’s fielding left SRH’s batting order exposed, with the middle and lower order now tasked with salvaging the innings.

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Earlier, SRH had struggled at the top. Abhishek Sharma managed only 7 before falling to Jacob Duffy, while Travis Head contributed 11 before also being caught by Salt. Nitish Kumar Reddy’s 1 from 6 balls added to the early woes, leaving SRH at 29/3. Klaasen’s 31 provided some resistance, but his dismissal again came courtesy of Salt’s sharp fielding.

By the 17th over, SRH had reached 167/7, with Aniket Verma unbeaten on 20 from 10 balls. Salil Arora (9) and Harsh Dubey (3) also fell cheaply, while Romario Shepherd and Suyash Sharma chipped in with wickets.

Jacob Duffy remained the standout bowler, finishing with figures of 3/22 from four overs. Shepherd added two wickets, while Singh and Suyash Sharma claimed one each.

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