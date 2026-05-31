Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Aadhav Arjuna inspected Coimbatore's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, interacting with athletes and coaches to assess infrastructure needs. He promised to provide sports kits, food, and medical equipment to support their training.

Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Aadhav Arjuna on Sunday inspected sports infrastructure and training facilities at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Coimbatore, interacting with athletes, coaches and officials to assess their requirements and ongoing development works.

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The minister, who was in the city to attend the final of the All India Basketball Tournament, visited the Nehru Indoor Stadium, where he was received by Coimbatore District Collector Pavankumar Giriyappanavar, officials from the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT), and other district authorities.

Minister Engages with Athletes and Coaches

During the inspection, Arjuna toured various facilities within the stadium complex, including the gymnasium, where he interacted with athletes and sought feedback on the quality of infrastructure and support available to them. He later visited the playing areas and engaged with students practising yoga and football, discussing their training requirements and the improvements needed to strengthen sporting facilities.

The minister also met athletes from disciplines including athletics and kabaddi, listening to their concerns and suggestions regarding infrastructure, equipment and training support. Several athletes took the opportunity to interact with him personally, with many posing for photographs and selfies during the visit.

Athletes Request Better Facilities

Among those who met the minister was national sub-junior kabaddi player Keerthana, who said the interaction focused on improving facilities for athletes. "The Sports Minister visited for inspection. He asked about our practice needs and facilities. We requested sports kits, food, and medical equipment. He promised to provide them soon. We also discussed infrastructure. A new indoor ground has opened for Kabaddi, and we'll start practising there shortly. We are already playing at the national sub-junior level," Keerthana told ANI.

Commitment to Boosting Sports Infrastructure

The visit highlighted the state government's efforts to strengthen sports infrastructure and provide better support systems for emerging athletes across Tamil Nadu. The newly developed indoor facility for kabaddi was among the key projects discussed during the inspection.

After completing the review, Arjuna spent time with athletes and officials before leaving for other scheduled engagements.

When approached by reporters for comments on the inspection, the minister declined to speak, citing a busy schedule and multiple events lined up for the day.