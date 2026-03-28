Phil Salt pulled off a stunning catch to dismiss Heinrich Klaasen in Sunrisers Hyderabad’s IPL 2026 opener. The dismissal added to SRH’s woes as Jacob Duffy and Romario Shepherd struck early blows.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s innings in their IPL 2026 opener at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium took another hit when Heinrich Klaasen was dismissed for 31. The South African batter looked set to anchor the middle overs before Phil Salt produced a spectacular catch to end his stay.

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Klaasen had scored 31 runs off 22 balls, striking two boundaries and a six at a strike rate of 140.90. His dismissal came at 13.1 overs, with Romario Shepherd claiming the wicket. Salt’s sharp effort in the field drew immediate attention, as SRH slipped to 126/4.

Salt’s Catch Shifts Momentum

The dismissal was crucial as Klaasen had begun to accelerate alongside captain Ishan Kishan, who remained unbeaten on 72 from 34 balls. Kishan’s aggressive innings kept SRH’s run rate high at 9.40, but Klaasen’s exit halted the momentum. Fans highlighted Salt’s catch as a turning point, praising the awareness and execution.

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Earlier, SRH’s top order faltered. Abhishek Sharma managed only 7 runs before falling to Jacob Duffy, while Travis Head contributed 11 before also being dismissed by Duffy. Nitish Kumar Reddy followed soon after, scoring just 1 run from 6 balls.

At 127/4 after 13.3 overs, SRH’s batting relied heavily on Kishan to carry the innings. Salil Arora is unbeaten on 1, with several batters yet to come, including Aniket Verma and Harshal Patel.

Duffy’s Early Impact

Jacob Duffy was the standout bowler in the early stages, taking three wickets for 22 runs in his four overs. His dismissals of Sharma, Head, and Reddy left SRH struggling at 29/3 before Klaasen’s partnership with Kishan steadied the innings.

Romario Shepherd’s breakthrough, aided by Salt’s catch, ensured SRH’s middle order was under pressure once again. With the fall of Klaasen, SRH’s hopes of building a strong finish rested on Kishan’s ability to maintain his aggressive tempo.