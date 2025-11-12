Parthiv Patel reveals his Indian XI for the first Test against South Africa, stressing one crucial selection dilemma.

Former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel has revealed his preferred Indian XI for the first Test against South Africa, scheduled to begin in Kolkata on November 14. While noting that ten players virtually select themselves, he highlighted that the team management faces one significant decision regarding the No. 6 position.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

India’s selectors recently announced a 15‑member squad for the two‑match series, with Shubman Gill named captain and Rishabh Pant appointed vice‑captain. During a discussion on Star Sports, Parthiv Patel suggested a lineup featuring three frontline spinners and two specialist seamers. He pointed out that the only uncertainty lies in choosing between Nitish Kumar Reddy and Dhruv Jurel.

“Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul will open. Sai Sudharsan will be at No. 3, Shubman Gill at No. 4, and then you will see Rishabh Pant playing at No. 5. The No. 6 position is slightly tricky. Otherwise, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah,” Patel explained.

He added that the early start in Kolkata could influence the decision. “There will be only one question for India, and that will be at No. 6, whether you want to play Nitish Reddy or Dhruv Jurel. So can Nitish Reddy play the role of the third seamer? Then you can use Nitish Reddy with two seamers, and three spinners will come in the second innings,” Patel said.

Combination Debate for IND vs. SA

Parthiv Patel acknowledged Dhruv Jurel’s consistent run‑scoring but cautioned that the team’s balance might dictate his exclusion if management opts for an all‑rounder. “Whether it was against the West Indies or wherever and whichever position Jurel has gotten to bat in, he has scored runs. The only thing is the combination you want to play with. If your combination is that you want to play an all‑rounder, then he might not get a place,” he observed.

However, the former WK emphasized that Dhruv Jurel deserves consideration if India chooses a specialist batter at No. 6. “If you want to play a pure batter, Dhruv Jurel can play there, and this management has already shown that kind of confidence in Dhruv Jurel once. He played as a batter in Perth. Although India won that Test match, he didn’t get a chance after that. I feel Dhruv Jurel has done enough to be considered as a batter in the Test team,” Patel added.

Jurel’s Recent Form

Jurel strengthened his case with twin centuries in the ongoing second unofficial Test between India A and South Africa A. He scored an unbeaten 132 off 175 balls in the first innings and followed it with 127 not out from 170 deliveries in the second innings, further pressing his claim for a spot in the senior side.