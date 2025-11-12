Dinesh Lad Exclusive: How Rohit Sharma’s Coach Is Shaping India’s Next Cricket Heroes
Dronacharya awardee Dinesh Lad, Rohit Sharma’s childhood coach, is transforming lives. He’s adopted children from rural India, providing housing, schooling, food, and cricket training, aiming to create the next generation of cricket stars.
From Coaching Cricket Stars to Shaping Young Lives
Dinesh Lad, the celebrated Dronacharya awardee and childhood coach of celebrated Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma, is known for molding cricket talent. But beyond the cricket field, Lad is now channeling his dedication toward transforming the lives of underprivileged children. With a heart as big as his cricketing knowledge, he is working tirelessly to provide education, housing, and training for kids from rural India, giving them a chance to chase their dreams.
Adopting Young Talents from Across India
Lad has personally adopted children from Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Gujarat, bringing them to Mumbai to provide better opportunities. Understanding that stability is key for success, Lad has arranged rental homes in Mumbai for five children and their parents. By taking care of their accommodation, he ensures that they have a safe and comfortable environment to live in while pursuing their studies and cricket training.
Housing and Support: A Home Away From Home
Speaking about his initiative, he told Asianet News Bangla's Soumya Gangully, “These are adopted kids. They stay here, their cricket and school, everything I look after. They stay with their parents, and the rent of five families is borne by me. They are from rural areas from Maharashtra, Andhra, Gujarat.”
Nurturing Body and Mind
Education and nutrition go hand in hand. Lad explained, “Ration is provided by me after every two months. These kids get cricket kits, opportunity to study and play cricket.” On top of housing and schooling, he equips the children with all the cricket gear they need to train professionally, nurturing their talent from every angle.
Education at a Premier School
To ensure the children receive quality schooling, Lad enrolled them at Mumbai’s Swami Vivekanand International School. Here, the children are excited to learn in a city environment while also receiving professional cricket coaching, aiming to balance academics with their sporting ambitions.
A Commitment to the Future
When speaking to Asianet News Bangla, Dinesh Lad expressed his determination to continue this social work: “I will continue to look after these kids and help them shine in life.” His mission is to help these children grow up well-rounded, educated, and skilled, giving them the tools they need to succeed in life—both on and off the cricket field.
The Legacy of a Coach
Dinesh Lad’s work extends far beyond coaching a cricket superstar. By investing in the lives of young, talented children, he is creating a legacy that could shape the next generation of Indian cricket stars, while also making a lasting social impact. His efforts reflect not just a passion for sport, but an unwavering commitment to giving back to society. As the childhood coach of Rohit Sharma, Lad’s mentorship has already shaped one of India’s finest cricketers—now, he is determined to guide many more young talents to shine both on and off the cricket field.