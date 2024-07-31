Paris Olympics 2024: Shuttler Lakshya Sen beats reigning Asian champion Christie, storms into Round of 16

Indian badminton sensation Lakshya Sen made a triumphant advance to the Round of 16 at the Paris Olympics 2024 with a decisive victory over the reigning Asian champion Jonatan Christie of Indonesia.

In a remarkable display of skill and strategy, India's Lakshya Sen secured his spot in the pre-quarterfinals of the Paris Olympics 2024 men's singles badminton competition with a decisive straight-game victory over Indonesia's world number 3, Jonatan Christie on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old from Almora, who previously clinched a bronze medal at the 2021 World Championships, showcased his tactical prowess and maturity on court. Sen outmaneuvered Christie, the reigning All England and Asian champion, with a dominant scoreline of 21-18, 21-12 to comfortably seal in spot in the Round of 16. The contest, which turned out to be a one-sided affair, highlighted Sen's exceptional form and readiness for the upcoming challenges.

Looking ahead, Sen is poised to face compatriot HS Prannoy in the pre-quarterfinals. Prannoy is set to play against Vietnam's Le Duc Phat later in the day to determine his own position in the next round.

Sen's path to the pre-quarterfinals included a notable win against Kevin Cordon, a Tokyo Olympics semifinalist, in the opening Group L match on Sunday. However, Cordon had to withdraw from the tournament due to a left elbow injury, resulting in the match being "deleted" from the records. Sen further solidified his position by defeating Julien Carraggi of Belgium.

With this impressive performance, Lakshya Sen continues to be a strong contender for the medals, displaying a blend of experience and tactical brilliance on the Olympic stage.

Earlier today, ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu stormed into the pre-quarterfinals of the Olympic Games' women's singles competition after beating Kristin Kuuba of Estonia in straight games.

The two-time Olympic medallist, who had beaten Maldives' Fathimath Abdul Razzaq in her first match, won 21-5 21-10 in her second and last Group M match in Paris.

