Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Paris Olympics 2024: Shuttler Lakshya Sen beats reigning Asian champion Christie, storms into Round of 16

    Indian badminton sensation Lakshya Sen made a triumphant advance to the Round of 16 at the Paris Olympics 2024 with a decisive victory over the reigning Asian champion Jonatan Christie of Indonesia.

    Paris Olympics 2024: Shuttler Lakshya Sen beats reigning Asian champion Christie, storms into Round of 16 snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jul 31, 2024, 2:46 PM IST | Last Updated Jul 31, 2024, 2:57 PM IST

    In a remarkable display of skill and strategy, India's Lakshya Sen secured his spot in the pre-quarterfinals of the Paris Olympics 2024 men's singles badminton competition with a decisive straight-game victory over Indonesia's world number 3, Jonatan Christie on Wednesday.

    The 22-year-old from Almora, who previously clinched a bronze medal at the 2021 World Championships, showcased his tactical prowess and maturity on court. Sen outmaneuvered Christie, the reigning All England and Asian champion, with a dominant scoreline of 21-18, 21-12 to comfortably seal in spot in the Round of 16. The contest, which turned out to be a one-sided affair, highlighted Sen's exceptional form and readiness for the upcoming challenges.

    Also read: Paris Olympics 2024: Shuttler PV Sindhu qualifies for Round of 16 with commanding win over Kristin Kuuba

    Looking ahead, Sen is poised to face compatriot HS Prannoy in the pre-quarterfinals. Prannoy is set to play against Vietnam's Le Duc Phat later in the day to determine his own position in the next round.

    Sen's path to the pre-quarterfinals included a notable win against Kevin Cordon, a Tokyo Olympics semifinalist, in the opening Group L match on Sunday. However, Cordon had to withdraw from the tournament due to a left elbow injury, resulting in the match being "deleted" from the records. Sen further solidified his position by defeating Julien Carraggi of Belgium.

    With this impressive performance, Lakshya Sen continues to be a strong contender for the medals, displaying a blend of experience and tactical brilliance on the Olympic stage.

    Also read: Paris Olympics 2024: Indian shooter Swapnil Kusale qualifies for men's 50m rifle 3 positions final

    Earlier today, ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu stormed into the pre-quarterfinals of the Olympic Games' women's singles competition after beating Kristin Kuuba of Estonia in straight games.

    The two-time Olympic medallist, who had beaten Maldives' Fathimath Abdul Razzaq in her first match, won 21-5 21-10 in her second and last Group M match in Paris.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Paris Olympics 2024: Indian shooter Swapnil Kusale qualifies for men's 50m rifle 3 positions final snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Indian shooter Swapnil Kusale qualifies for men's 50m rifle 3 positions final

    Paris Olympics 2024: Shuttler PV Sindhu qualifies for Round of 16 with commanding win over Kristin Kuuba snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Shuttler PV Sindhu qualifies for Round of 16 with commanding win over Kristin Kuuba

    Dont want to be captain, want to be the leader: Suryakumar Yadav after India bag T20I series against SL snt

    Don't want to be captain, want to be the leader: Suryakumar Yadav after India bag T20I series against SL

    Paris Olympics 2024: Focus on PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen & boxer Lovlina; India's Day 5 schedule with timings here snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Focus on PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen & boxer Lovlina; India's Day 5 schedule with timings here

    football Barcelona star Pedri honours Euro 2024 promise with new look after Spain's triumph (WATCH) snt

    Barcelona star Pedri honours Euro 2024 promise with new look after Spain's triumph (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    WHAT Did Kritika Malik once attempted suicide? Says she felt 'guilty' RBA

    WHAT! Did Kritika Malik once attempted suicide? Says she felt guilty

    Rau IAS coaching FEE: Know cost of private libraries, tuition fees and more RBA

    Rau's IAS coaching FEE: Know cost of libraries, tuition fees and more

    Wayanad landslides: Amit Shah calls out Kerala for inaction during landslides, stresses India's leading early warning capabilities AJR

    Wayanad landslides: Shah claims warnings issued to Kerala on July 23, 24, and 25 before disaster (WATCH)

    Newly weds Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant watch Olympic games with Mukesh Ambani, Isha [PHOTOS] ATG

    Newly weds Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant watch Olympic games with Mukesh Ambani, Isha [PHOTOS]

    Someone has lost it': Delhi High Court criticizes probe into deaths of civil services aspirants AJR

    'Someone has lost it': Delhi High Court criticizes probe into deaths of civil services aspirants

    Recent Videos

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on, hails Army's triumph AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Captain Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on

    Video Icon