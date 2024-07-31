Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Paris Olympics 2024: Indian shooter Swapnil Kusale qualifies for men's 50m rifle 3 positions final

    Indian shooter Swapnil Kusale secured his place in the final of the Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions event at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 on Wednesday.

    Indian shooter Swapnil Kusale secured a spot in the finals of the 50m rifle 3 positions event at the Paris Olympics 2024 after an impressive performance in the qualifying round on Wednesday. Kusale finished seventh with an overall score of 590 (38x) in a competitive field of 44 shooters.

    In the qualification round, Kusale demonstrated consistency across all three shooting positions. He scored 198 (99, 99) in the kneeling position, 197 (98, 99) in the prone position, and 195 (98, 97) in the standing position.

    China's Liu Yukun led the qualification with a total score of 594 points, followed closely by Norway’s Jon-Hermann Hegg with 593 points.

    Ukraine’s Serhiy Kulish took third place with 592 points, while France’s Lucas Kryzs and Serbia’s Lazar Kovacevic both scored 592 points but finished fourth and fifth, respectively, based on the number of inner tens (x).

    Tomasz Bartnik from Poland secured sixth place with 590 points (40x), and Jiri Privratsky from the Czech Republic rounded out the top eight with a score of 590 (35x).

    Kusale, who trains under the guidance of Tejaswini Sawant in Kolhapur, will look to leverage his strong performance in the finals.

    The final is set to take place on August 1st at 01:00 PM IST, where Kusale will have another opportunity to aim for a medal and further elevate India's standing in shooting sports.

    Unfortunately, Aishwary Pratap Singh's campaign in the event came to an end as he finished outside the top 8. Pratap Singh ended the qualification in 11th place with a score of 589-33x, missing out on a spot in the final.

