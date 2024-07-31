Paris Olympics 2024: Shuttler PV Sindhu qualifies for Round of 16 with commanding win over Kristin Kuuba

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu continued her impressive run at the Paris Olympics 2024 as she advanced to the pre-quarterfinals of the women's singles event by defeating Estonia's Kristin Kuuba in straight sets on Wednesday.

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu continued her impressive run at the Paris Olympics 2024 as she advanced to the pre-quarterfinals of the women's singles event by defeating Estonia's Kristin Kuuba in straight sets on Wednesday.

Following her strong start in the Games, where she triumphed over Maldives' Fathimath Abdul Razzaq, Sindhu secured a commanding victory with scores of 21-5, 21-10 in her second and final Group M match.

In her opening match, Sindhu had also triumphed over Fathimath Razzaq with a score of 21-9, 21-6. This strong performance ensured that Sindhu topped her group. Each group winner moves on to the round of 16.

The 29-year-old Sindhu, who previously earned silver at the Rio 2016 Olympics and bronze at Tokyo 2020, is now one step closer to her goal of securing a third Olympic medal.

Earlier this week, Sindhu received a heartwarming surprise when Telugu cinema legend Chiranjeevi, accompanied by his family, attended her opening match. The two-time Olympian shared a moment from the event on Instagram, expressing her delight at having Chiranjeevi and his family, including son and 'RRR' star Ram Charan and daughter-in-law Upasana Kamaneni, in attendance.

"The loveliest surprise at the Olympics was having Chiru Uncle and the whole family, including the sweetest Kaara, for my first match in Paris," she wrote, also referring to the star's 13-month-old granddaughter Klin Kaara Konidela.

Sindhu also described Chiranjeevi as “possibly the most respected actor in cinema” and praised his grace and charm.

"There are very, very few people in this world who possess the class, grace, and charm quite like Chiru Uncle... there’s just no one quite like him. To Upsi, Charan, Chiru Uncle, and Surekha Aunty, you guys are special," she added in her post shared on Monday.

