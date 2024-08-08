Harmanpreet stars as India clinch BRONZE in Paris, claim 13th Olympic hockey medal with win over Spain (WATCH)

In a historic achievement, Indian captain Harmanpreet Singh led his team to a bronze medal in hockey at the Paris Olympics 2024, securing a thrilling 2-1 victory over Spain on Thursday.

In a historic achievement, Indian captain Harmanpreet Singh led his team to a bronze medal in hockey at the Paris Olympics 2024, securing a thrilling 2-1 victory over Spain on Thursday. This triumph marks India’s 13th Olympic medal in hockey and their fourth bronze in the prestigious event.

With this latest addition, India’s medal tally at the Paris Games has reached four. Shooter Manu Bhaker also contributed significantly, earning two bronze medals—one in the women's 10m air pistol event and another in the 10m air pistol mixed team event with Sarabjot Singh.

The match commenced with high energy as both teams battled for dominance. Spain drew first blood in the 18th minute when Marc Miralles converted a penalty stroke, sending the ball into the top right corner past veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh. Despite the early deficit, India displayed unwavering determination.

As the game advanced into the second quarter, India began to find their stride. Harmanpreet Singh, renowned for his precision drag flicks, scored India’s equalizer just before halftime. A penalty corner in the 30th minute saw Harmanpreet expertly flick the ball past the Spanish defense, leveling the score at 1-1.

The second half witnessed a more aggressive approach from India. In the 33rd minute, another penalty corner was awarded to India, and Harmanpreet Singh once again rose to the occasion. His precise shot delivered India's second goal, putting them ahead. The Indian defense, anchored by Sreejesh, withstood Spain’s efforts to level the match.

Harmanpreet Singh’s stellar performance throughout the tournament earned him the top scorer title with a total of 10 goals. His contributions were pivotal in securing India’s bronze medal and further solidifying his legacy in Indian hockey.

The victory also held emotional significance as it marked the final international game for PR Sreejesh. Hockey India honoured Sreejesh with the title of the 'God of Indian Modern Hockey' before the match, celebrating his remarkable career and contributions to the sport.

India's bronze medal win in hockey at the Paris Olympics 2024 stands as a testament to their resilience and skill, highlighting the team’s continued prominence on the global stage.

