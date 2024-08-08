Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Harmanpreet stars as India clinch BRONZE in Paris, claim 13th Olympic hockey medal with win over Spain (WATCH)

    In a historic achievement, Indian captain Harmanpreet Singh led his team to a bronze medal in hockey at the Paris Olympics 2024, securing a thrilling 2-1 victory over Spain on Thursday.

    paris olympics 2024 harmanpreet stars as India secures bronze with win over spain claim 13th olympic hockey medal watch snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 8, 2024, 7:17 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 8, 2024, 7:17 PM IST

    In a historic achievement, Indian captain Harmanpreet Singh led his team to a bronze medal in hockey at the Paris Olympics 2024, securing a thrilling 2-1 victory over Spain on Thursday. This triumph marks India’s 13th Olympic medal in hockey and their fourth bronze in the prestigious event.

    With this latest addition, India’s medal tally at the Paris Games has reached four. Shooter Manu Bhaker also contributed significantly, earning two bronze medals—one in the women's 10m air pistol event and another in the 10m air pistol mixed team event with Sarabjot Singh.

    Also read: Vinesh Phogat's hope for silver at Paris Olympics gets CAS boost, court agrees to review wrestler's appeal

    The match commenced with high energy as both teams battled for dominance. Spain drew first blood in the 18th minute when Marc Miralles converted a penalty stroke, sending the ball into the top right corner past veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh. Despite the early deficit, India displayed unwavering determination.

    As the game advanced into the second quarter, India began to find their stride. Harmanpreet Singh, renowned for his precision drag flicks, scored India’s equalizer just before halftime. A penalty corner in the 30th minute saw Harmanpreet expertly flick the ball past the Spanish defense, leveling the score at 1-1.

    The second half witnessed a more aggressive approach from India. In the 33rd minute, another penalty corner was awarded to India, and Harmanpreet Singh once again rose to the occasion. His precise shot delivered India's second goal, putting them ahead. The Indian defense, anchored by Sreejesh, withstood Spain’s efforts to level the match.

    Harmanpreet Singh’s stellar performance throughout the tournament earned him the top scorer title with a total of 10 goals. His contributions were pivotal in securing India’s bronze medal and further solidifying his legacy in Indian hockey.

    The victory also held emotional significance as it marked the final international game for PR Sreejesh. Hockey India honoured Sreejesh with the title of the 'God of Indian Modern Hockey' before the match, celebrating his remarkable career and contributions to the sport.

    India's bronze medal win in hockey at the Paris Olympics 2024 stands as a testament to their resilience and skill, highlighting the team’s continued prominence on the global stage.

    Also read: Vinesh Phogat retires: Mahavir Phogat assures discussion over LA28 comeback with wrestler (WATCH)

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vinesh Phogat disqualified Know what is water weight management in athletes RBA

    Vinesh Phogat disqualified: Know what is water weight management in athletes

    Swimming Paris Olympics 2024: Who is Luana Alonso, Paraguayan swimmer kicked out of Olympic village scr

    Paris Olympics 2024: Who is Luana Alonso, Paraguayan swimmer kicked out of Olympic village

    Vinesh Phogat still can win silver, Court of Arbitration accepts plea gcw

    Vinesh Phogat's hope for silver at Paris Olympics gets CAS boost, court agrees to review wrestler's appeal

    Athletics Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra's quest for gold; when and where to watch men's javelin throw final

    Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra's quest for gold; when and where to watch men's javelin throw final

    Thought Vinesh Phogat forfeited Paris Olympics gold medallist Hildebrandt reacts to disqualification snt

    'Thought Vinesh Phogat forfeited': Paris Olympics gold medallist Hildebrandt's reacts to disqualification

    Recent Stories

    Shama Sikander shares SEXY pictures in black cut-out dress from her Bali vacation RKK

    Shama Sikander shares SEXY pictures in black cut-out dress from her Bali vacation

    Bangladesh unrest non state actors part of students protests claims historian Soumitra Banerji gcw

    Bangladesh unrest: Non-state actors part of students’ protests, claims ⁠historian Soumitra Banerji

    "Doctors said I won't walk again...": Actor Vikram recounts harrowing accident, says he underwent 23 surgeries dmn

    "Doctors said I won't walk again...": Actor Vikram recounts harrowing accident, says he underwent 23 surgeries

    Maharaja to Aadujeevitham-6 South superhit films to watch on OTT RBA

    Maharaja to Aadujeevitham-6 South superhit films to watch on OTT

    Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024: Top 7 deals on headphones wireless earbuds you shouldn't miss gcw

    Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024: Top 7 deals on headphones you shouldn't miss

    Recent Videos

    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon