    Vinesh Phogat's hope for silver at Paris Olympics gets CAS boost, court agrees to review wrestler's appeal

    Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who recently announced her retirement from international wrestling following a surprising disqualification from the Paris Olympics 2024, has been given a renewed hope of securing a joint-silver medal in the 50kg category.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 8, 2024, 3:01 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 8, 2024, 4:14 PM IST

    Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who recently announced her retirement from international wrestling following a surprising disqualification from the Paris Olympics 2024, has been given a renewed hope of securing a joint-silver medal in the 50kg category. The Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) has agreed to review her appeal, which requests a reconsideration of her medal standing.

    Phogat's disqualification from the Olympic finals, due to being 100 grams overweight, led to Cuban wrestler Yusneylis Guzman Lopez taking her place in the final against American Sarah Ann Hildebrandt. Hildebrandt won the bout, claiming gold, while Phogat's hopes of securing a medal seemed dashed.

    Also read: 'Thought Vinesh Phogat forfeited': Paris Olympics gold medallist Hildebrandt's reacts to disqualification

    In response to her disqualification, Phogat lodged an appeal with CAS, arguing for the award of a joint-silver medal alongside Lopez. An ad-hoc division of CAS, established to resolve disputes during the Olympic Games, has taken up her case. Phogat had initially sought permission to undergo another weigh-in, a request that was denied by the court. Her second plea, which argues that she deserved the silver medal due to her performance and compliance with weight requirements, is now under consideration.

    CAS is expected to deliver its final verdict on Phogat’s appeal in the next 24-48 hours, with reports suggesting that a decision could come as early as Friday morning. Should CAS rule in her favour, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) will be required to adjust the medal standings accordingly.

    Earlier in the day, Phogat announced her retirement from wrestling on social media, citing the immense physical and emotional toll. Addressing her mother Premlata, the three-time Olympian, wrote, "Ma, wrestling has won, I have lost. Please forgive me, your dreams and my courage, everything is broken."

    "I don't have any more strength now. Goodbye wrestling 2001-2024. I shall be indebted to you all. Forgive (me)," added the two-time world championships bronze-medallist.

    Meanwhile, the Haryana government has decided to felicitate Phogat like a medallist, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Thursday.  She will be offered the same reward that the state government offers to Olympic Games silver medallists, the chief minister added.

    On Tuesday night, Vinesh Phogat made history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to advance to the gold medal bout in her category. She was guaranteed at least a silver medal before a disqualification altered the outcome.

    Also read: Vinesh Phogat retires: Mahavir Phogat assures discussion over LA28 comeback with wrestler (WATCH)

    A three-time Olympian, Vinesh has previously claimed gold medals at both the Asian and Commonwealth Games. Over the past year, she has been a prominent figure in protests against former Wrestling Federation of India head Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who faces allegations of sexual harassment from female wrestlers.

    Typically competing in the 53kg category, Vinesh had to cut down to 50kg just months before the Paris Games after Antim Panghal secured the quota place for that division. Panghal, who was eliminated in the opening round, now faces deportation for attempting to use her accreditation card to help her sister Nisha access the Games Village.

