Manu Bhaker's parents, village in Jhajjar erupt in celebration after historic feat at Paris Olympics (WATCH)

The village of Jhajjar in Haryana is abuzz with joy and pride as the residents celebrate the historic achievement of their local hero, Manu Bhaker. The 22-year-old shooter became the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals in a single edition of the Games on Tuesday at the Paris Olympics 2024, sparking jubilation in her hometown.

Bhaker, who secured a bronze medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event alongside Sarabjot Singh, had earlier bagged another bronze in the women's 10m air pistol event at the ongoing Paris Olympics. This remarkable feat makes her the first Indian athlete in the post-independence era to win two Olympic medals in a single tournament, a momentous occasion for her family and the entire village.

In the Bhaker household, the atmosphere is electric. Manu's parents, Ram Kishan and Sumedha Bhaker, are overwhelmed with pride and joy. Her father expressed his emotions, saying, "I am very pleased, and it’s great to see that this is India's first and our daughter's achievement of winning two bronze medals in a single Olympics."

The Bhaker family’s home has become the epicenter of celebrations. Relatives, friends, and neighbours have gathered to congratulate the family and partake in the festivities. The villagers are ecstatic, their pride evident as they sing praises of Manu's achievements.

Manu Bhaker's journey to these historic wins has been marked by perseverance and determination. Reflecting on the mixed team event, Bhaker emphasized the importance of staying composed and focused.

"I'm feeling really proud and there is lot of gratitude, thanks for all the blessings" said Bhaker after Tuesday's bronze medal match.

"Actually we can't control (what the rivals will do), we can do what is in our hand, me and my partner thought let's just try our best and we will keep fighting till the end," said Bhaker, who could not even qualify for this event at the Tokyo Games alongside Saurabh Chaudhary, finishing seventh.

Her partner, Sarabjot Singh, also expressed relief and happiness after the win. "I'm feeling good, the game was very tough and there was a lot of pressure, I am very happy," said the 22-year-old Sarabjot, who comes from a farming family.

Manu Bhaker's achievements not only mark a significant moment in Indian sports but also inspire countless young athletes, especially women, across the country. The nation celebrates this monumental achievement, recognizing Bhaker's contribution to India's Olympic legacy.

