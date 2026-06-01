Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma met Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to discuss developing sports infrastructure in Assam and creating better welfare for workers. The CM highlighted the BJP's 'Sewa First' philosophy during the talks.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday held discussions with Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on strengthening sports infrastructure in the state and improving welfare measures for workers. The meeting at the Union Minister's official residence lasted for over an hour.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

CM Highlights 'Sewa First' Philosophy

Later, in a post on X, the Chief Minister shared details of the discussion and highlighted what he described as the BJP's guiding philosophy of 'Sewa First'. 'Sewa First' is a philosophy which binds every karyakarta of BJP. I am thankful to Hon'ble Union Minister Shri Mansukh Mandaviya ji, who gave his time this morning, on his birthday, to discuss various matters related to developing sports infrastructure in Assam and creating an enabling atmosphere for our Shramjeevis," Sarma wrote. 'Sewa First' is a philosophy which binds every karyakarta of BJP. I am thankful to Hon'ble Union Minister Shri @mansukhmandviya ji who gave his time this morning, on his birthday, to discuss various matters related to developing sports infrastructure in Assam and creating an… pic.twitter.com/iyeCsSQcL0 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 1, 2026

Focus on Sports Hub and Worker Welfare

According to the Chief Minister, the discussions focused on expanding sports infrastructure across Assam and exploring ways to create better opportunities and welfare mechanisms for workers in the state.

Sarma said he conveyed his birthday wishes to the Union Minister and sought continued support from the Centre in Assam's efforts to emerge as a major sporting destination in the country. "I wished him the very best on this special day and requested him to continue his support in our endeavour to build Assam as a Sports Hub of India," he added.

Assam's Broader Sports Vision

The meeting assumes significance as the Assam Government has been actively investing in sports infrastructure and hosting national and international sporting events in recent years as part of its broader vision to position the state as a leading sports destination in the Northeast and the country.

The state government has repeatedly emphasised that strengthening sporting facilities, nurturing young talent and attracting major sporting events will play a key role in Assam's development agenda over the coming years. (ANI)